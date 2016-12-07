Even with the absence of snow on the ground, the community is beginning to look and sound like a winter wonderland, as residents continue preparations for Christmas.

The Chamber and Retail Trade committee sponsored “A Walk in a Winter Wonderland” Thursday, Dec. 1 with an array of holiday events that included

lighting of the tree in the Sunshine Foods parking lot and 15 living window scenes in businesses throughout downtown Rock Rapids.

Even the Lyon County courthouse has taken on a Christmas feel as students from Doon Christian School and West Lyon visited last week to decorate the tree with handmade ornaments.