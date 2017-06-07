Voting ends soon on Mural Society’s roaring fundraiser

They are not your typical lion statues. This is not your typical fundraiser. But by voting and through a series of auctions, the Rock Rapids Mural Society hopes to raise funds for additional murals.

The Mural Society was formed in 2002 and since that time has worked to bring more than 30 murals to buildings and structures throughout Rock Rapids. To continue its efforts, the organization is in the midst of a major fundraiser. “This project is similar to the other major fundraiser we did with A﻿dirondack chairs,” explained Society member Roger Van Roekel. In 2009 the Mural Society asked the public and businesses to sponsor and decorate a chair. The chairs were then auctioned off during the Farm and Home show in March.

For this project, participants were asked to purchase and decorate a clay lion to be auctioned off. The lion is approximately 22 inches long, 14 inches high and weighs about 10 pounds. “The designers of these lions have done some incredible things with them,” said Van Roekel. Approximately 40 lions were purchased and decorated and have been on display in the windows at Rosie’s Sit a Minute on First Avenue in Rock Rapids where the public can vote on their favorite. “People can vote for their favorite lion through June 10,” said Van Roekel. The top vote getters will be announced and recognized with ribbons.

The lions will be auctioned to the public in a series of three separate auctions. “We’ve broken it down into three auctions so there aren’t too many auctioned at one time,” explained Van Roekel. Mural Society members drew numbers from a hat that correspond to a lion to determine which 16 lions would be auctioned at each time. The first auction is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m. in the US Bank Square, just north of the Lyon County Courthouse. Clark Ahders will be the guest auctioneer. A list of sponsors and designers of the lions to be auctioned in the first event will be published in the Heritage Days special section published with the June 14 edition of theLyon County Reporter. The second auction will be conducted during the Lyon County Fair and the third on a date to be determined.

The unique statues feature design elements from tie-dye and character themes to fur and feathers. “Businesses, I would hope, would find a table or something to prominently display the lion they purchase,” Van Roekel suggested. “In residences, I want to point out, people may be able to work a lion into their landscaping, they might set it on the front porch, they might put it on the patio in the back yard or I would say an area on the floor in a family room or living room or on the dining room table would work to display it,” said Van Roekel.

The funds from the auctions will be used solely to sponsor additional murals. While Society members won’t disclose too many details about future murals, Van Roekel did provide details of a project he hopes will be completed by Heritage Days. A mural depicting an old, small-town band is planned for installation on the Historical Society Museum, just adjacent to the mural of the banjo.