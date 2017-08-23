Upgrades will make for better fan experiences

A few recent changes made to Central Lyon athletic venues are likely to make for a better viewing experience for Lions’ fans. The most significant changes include new lights and a new sidewalk at Dick Null Field, and an off-the-field change will improve the broadcasting of Lions’ games.



Starting with the 2017 football season, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock fans will be able to stream Lions’ football games on YouTube. Previously the games had been broadcast over The Cube.



Geoff Kruse, technology integrationist at Central Lyon, said a few issues arose with The Cube last year, which led to the decision to switch to YouTube. “During basketball season last year there would be times The Cube would tell us they weren’t receiving our video but then we would also be sending the same video from the same system to YouTube and we wouldn’t have any issues. Once we started testing out YouTube, we saw how much better they are at live streaming since they are a company that specializes in video,” said Kruse.



He also said the video they can send to YouTube is “much higher-quality video” than the video quality on The Cube. “Furthermore, when we did have issues, YouTube gives you information on what is going wrong so you can troubleshoot the issue without having to try to get someone on the phone.”



This spring Central Lyon used both The Cube and YouTube simultaneously for band and choir concerts. Kruse said there were multiple issues with the video streaming on The Cube, but no issues with the YouTube stream.



It was at that point Central Lyon decided to switch to YouTube Live for the baseball season. “We continued to put the link out each day for the live stream on our Facebook and Twitter accounts but we just pointed people to YouTube instead of The Cube. Baseball season went very well so we are going to continue just using YouTube Live to stream our events.”



“You can find our YouTube channel by searching for Central Lyon Broadcasting on YouTube,” said Kruse. “Another nice thing about using YouTube Live is that YouTube is on so many more devices without having to install it manually. For instance, I have a Vizio TV and YouTube was on it from the factory so I could use it very easily. We are hoping we can use YouTube Live for the future and give our fans a great viewing experience.”



A new lighting system at Dick Null field will make for a better viewing experience as well, both for fans in the stands and for those streaming the games on YouTube.



Central Lyon superintendent Dave Ackerman said it was the right time to replace the lighting system. “The former light poles were installed in the mid-70s, and we were having difficulty with the light fixtures themselves. Also, one of the poles was starting to lean considerably and we felt it was a safety hazard.”



Ackerman said Central Lyon had the money to do the project (which cost $175,000), and so the school went out and got a couple of comparable bids and decided to follow through with it over the summer months.



“You’re supposed to have somewhere in the range of 25-30 candles per square foot on a football field, and we were down to four in some places. It really was a safety concern, and we just couldn’t continue to replace lights and ballasts at the top of the antiquated system. So we replaced the whole system and we have brand new lighting now,” said Ackerman.



He also said the new lighting no longer runs on a three-phase electricity system. “Both we and the city wanted to get rid of that because with a three-phase system, the lights are still generating cost even when they’re not on.”



The other significant improvement to the football field is a new concrete path from the northwest corner of the grounds extending south to the area behind the home-side bleachers. “The old blacktop path had a lot of cracks and gaps in it and people were stumbling, and it wasn’t very handicap-accessible, so we thought we’d tie the whole thing together because we already had to do a lot of concrete work for the bases of the new light poles,” explained Ackerman.



And finally, Central Lyon also made a big change to the high school gym by installing a new, state-of-the-art video board. Jason Engleman, Central Lyon activities director and 7-12 principal, said the new video board was “an idea we had to not only enhance the facility and our athletics and activities, but to also provide a source of revenue to help fund our activity department.”



Engleman explained the board will allow the projection of many different graphics and videos much like those you would see if you were attending an event in a much larger arena. “Through local sponsors we will also be able to help those businesses advertise to the many individuals who come to our gymnasium through the use of video entitlements, commercials and static advertising pieces attached to the board.”



Continued Engleman, “The activity fund is a self-funded account, and districts who offer many activities, such as Central Lyon, are always looking for creative ways to not only help maintain those activities but also to advance them through generated revenue. The video board will also be used during non-athletic activities to help enhance those experiences, as well.”



Although the school’s administration doesn’t expect the activity fund to feel an immediate impact, they feel the atmosphere in the gym during activities will be unlike any other in the area. “We look forward to getting it up and running and we thank all those that are part of its advertising both now and in the future,” said Engleman.