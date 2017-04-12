Tattered American flags are retired with honor

By | Posted April 12th, 2017 |

The stars and stripes pattern of the American flag is one of the rare things held sacred by nearly every person in America. Whether you’re listening to the National Anthem or reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, your focus is on the flag.

Central Lyon fifth grade students and members of the American Legion had their focus on the flag Wednesday, April 5, when American Legion Post 103 performed a flag retirement ceremony.

The fifth grade students were special guests at the ceremony after being invited to participate in an essay contest sponsored by the American Legion, in which the students wrote about what the flag means to them. Central Lyon student, Riley Weiler, was named winner of the contest; she read her essay out loud to her classmates, teachers and a handful of members of the public, and was then presented with a citation of appreciation by Lyle Schaffer.

At the flag retirement ceremony, each tattered and worn flag, its colors fading, was brought before the Legion’s inspection team, which recommended “honorable retirement from further service” for the old flag.

Students listened in silence as Legion members described the condition of the flags and explained why they recommended retirement for the flags. When the inspection was complete, students and Legion members stood in salute to the flag and taps was played as a final expression of patriotism.

As the first flag was being prepared for retirement, Legion member Lee Klosterbuer and the fifth grade teachers encouraged students to always be aware when the flag is present and to thank veterans whenever they see them. Klosterbuer also reminded everyone in attendance to be mindful of the condition of flags being flown, whether they’re on someone’s yard, porch or somewhere else. She encouraged citizens to bring their tattered flags to the American Legion Room (in the Forster Community Center), post office or VFW for proper disposal. Flag etiquette also indicates that flags flown in the dark should always be illuminated and the nation’s flag should always fly higher than any other flags flown near it.

The students then watched as the first couple of tattered flags caught flames. They were each presented with a small flag as they filed back to the school bus.

Legion members retired dozens of tattered flags in the flames before the ceremony came to a close.

Comments are closed.

  • Citizens, queens and ‘The Beav’

    April 12th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-12-2017.jpg

    The annual Heritage Days taco supper and pie auction fundraiser has evolved over the years and now includes presentation of the

    A United Ministry

    April 12th, 2017
    by

    For the second consecutive Easter, two Rock Rapids churches will be worshipping together.

    Last of ‘lollipop’ school houses set to come down

    April 5th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-5-2017.jpg

    Any local history buff and anyone who attended school in Rock Rapids in the 1960s has almost certainly heard the term “lollipop schools.”

  • Bridge replacement underway by Alvord

    April 5th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-5-2017.jpg

    Bridge replacement underway A-34 to be closed; detour in place until October A project to replace two posted bridges on A-34 (210th Street) between the K-30 east junction (Elmwood Avenue)

    A familiar face takes over

    April 5th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-5-2017.jpg

    It came as a bit of a surprise three weeks ago when then Toby Lorenzen announced he was stepping down as head coach of the Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football program.

    Reflecting on 19 years

    April 5th, 2017
    by
    nuzbot_Wed-Apr-5-2017.jpg

    After more than 19 years as the face of Sunshine Foods in Rock Rapids, Larry Goebel is set to retire.

  • Facebook

  • [Advertisement.]

  • Sports Tweets

    • Congrats to the varsity boys volleyball team as they sweep Lincoln Park today 2 games to none!
    • JV volleyball in action today against Lincoln Park under the watchful eye of coach Adam Ahn. https://t.co/yqGX4DJfk5
    • Soph girls soccer today at Deerfield has been canceled.

  • Latest News

    Pearl Korthals

    Pearl Korthals 91 Rock Rapids, Iowa April 9, 2017 Pearl Korthals, 91, of George, Iowa, died Sunday April 9, 2017, at Good Samaritan Society at George, Iowa. Funeral arrangements are pending with

    Gertrude Zevenbergen

    Gertrude Zevenbergen 86 Hull, Iowa April 6, 2017 Gertrude Zevenbergen, 86, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Pleasant Acres Care Center in Hull. Funeral service was Monday, April

    Paul Donth Sr.

    Paul Donth Sr. 77 Luverne, Minnesota March 31, 2017 Paul E. Donth Sr., 77, of Luverne, Minnesota, died Friday, March 31, 2017, at Mary Jane Brown Good Samaritan Home in Luverne.