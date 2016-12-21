Stop signs and no parking zones at center of ordinance discussion

City ordinances seem to be a hot topic in recent weeks as the Rock Rapids city council discussed proposals for a stop sign and two no-parking zones during the regular council meeting Dec. 12.

“We received a request from a private citizen to install a three-way stop at South 12th Avenue and South Story Street,” said city administrator Jordan Kordahl in introducing the first proposed ordinance. A memo had previously been sent to the public safety committee for review and discussion after council input was given.

“Have there been problems or why has this come up?” asked councilman Scott Schneidermann.

“I don’t like the idea of a three-way stop sign there,” commented councilman Steve Wells. “If there have been issues, maybe we need to put a school zone sign when kids are present and slow them (drivers) down that way. I don’t know that we need a stop sign there all the time.”

“I don’t know that we need an east/west stop sign there,” said councilman Cody Hoefert. “I can understand a southward traffic stop sign but I also don’t think we need a three-way stop.”

“Can we start with stopping Story Street when it gets to 12th (Avenue)?” asked councilman Ed Reck.

Currently there is a yield sign issued for traffic traveling south on South Story Street at 12th Avenue on the east side of Central Lyon Elementary School.

“I’m guessing the concern is mostly with 12th Avenue,” said Schneidermann. “If you come up Story, you’re going to have to slow way down to either turn left or right.”

“That was the main concern — 12th (Avenue),” said Kordahl.

“Is there a way to put a slow signor a reduce speed there?” asked council member Tami Murray.

“It would be a matter of enforcement if you wanted to do something like that,” said Wells. “But would that be, changing the speed limit, a different ordinance I assume?”

“Any change in speed limit requires an opinion from the city engineer,” explained Kordahl.

“I think we should kick it back to public safety,” said Hoefert.

The same individual also requested no parking on the south side of South 12th Avenue from Story Street to Greene Street, south of the Central Lyon school campus.

“If you’ve ever been to a soup and pie supper at the school, that street is filled with cars parked there. So you’d just be shifting a lot of people to a different area,” said Wells.

Kordahl explained the citizen requesting the ordinances suggested head-in parking on the north side of 12th Avenue as a parking option instead. “That would be at the school’s expense,” said Kordahl.

“The only safety concern I see there is I do see parents park on the south side of 12th waiting for their children to get out of school and then the kids are buzzing across the street,” said Reck. “If you stop them from parking there, that wouldn’t happen but has there been a problem?”

“No, but we’ve been working with the school that if we change Greene Street to fix their pickup area and then maybe that would be a time to do something; but until those changes are made, you’re just going to compound the problem somewhere else,” said mayor Jason Chase.

“I guess I would agree with Ed. When you go by there after school now there are kids squirting across 12th and not all of them are watching for traffic,” said Schneidermann. “I don’t know that I want to wait for a kid to get hit there before we say, ‘now we should put together a proposal.’ But the school has to be a part of that discussion.”

Kordahl indicated he had emailed the proposed ordinances to Central Lyon superintendent Dave Ackerman, but had not received a reply as of meeting time. “I would encourage you to reach out and touch base with Dave about head-in parking and the safety concern and if he says, ‘We don’t have a concern. We don’t think it’s a safety issue,’ I don’t think we necessarily should be concerned,” suggested Hoefert. “But I would want to hear that from him or the board or whoever their deciding entity is. What we don’t want to happen is for them to have a concern and for us to not do anything about it.”

The third proposed ordinance was for a no-parking zone on the north side of South 10th Avenue from Jansen Street to South Union Street. “What’s the theory behind that?” asked Schneidermann.

“That’s where Todd Vande Kop once in awhile parks his pickup,” explained Wells. “Why is that a problem?” Schneidermann asked. “It’s not,” replied Wells. “I drive that street every day and if you just slow down and try to not take that corner too fast it’s not a problem at all.”

“It’s right by his house?” Hoefert asked for clarification. “Yes, right across the street from Todd’s house. If there are cars on both sides it’s kind of like every street in town — it gets tight,” Wells explained. “But how are you going to fix that? You can’t put no parking on both sides of the street.”

“If it’s a concern or an issue, maybe someone should talk to Todd and try to address it that way,” suggested Hoefert.

The proposed ordinances will be discussed in further detail by the public safety committee before a recommendation to the council will be made.