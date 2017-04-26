Spanish Club students embark on trip to Spain

It was the week Spanish Club students had been waiting months for. After a year of planning, perfecting their Spanish speaking and waiting, nine Central Lyon students embarked on a trip to Barcelona and Madrid, Spain, March 24-31. The plan was to spend two days in Barcelona and drive to Madrid to finish the trip. But due to a longer-than-planned layover, the plan had to be revised.

The group was scheduled to fly from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Chicago, then to New York before landing in Barcelona the next day. While the flight landed in Chicago ahead of time, the planned four-hour layover turned into a nine-hour layover, causing the group to miss a day in Barcelona. One positive aspect to the change in plan was the group had to spend a night in New York City. The following day, the group finally set out for Barcelona.

Once in Barcelona, the students met the group that would be touring with them and both groups took a subway to explore. They viewed the gothic quarter and Barcelona Cathedral and completed a two-hour bike tour, a highlight of the trip for some. “My favorite memory was the bicycle tour in Barcelona,” said chaperone Cindy Witt. “It was very scenic and relaxing and we got to see the area up close.”

After the shortened stay in Barcelona, students boarded a bus for Madrid. Along the way, the group stopped in Zaragoza for a couple hours to stretch and eat lunch. The students saw the famous Basilica there and explored the city.

After an eight-hour bus trip, the group arrived in Madrid and did as much as they could to make up for time lost with the airport layover. Highlights of the group’s time in Madrid included a bike tour, a bus tour, the Royal Palace, a walk around Puerta Del Sol, and seeing an Egyptian temple. Students Zach Springer and Sydney Ebel both said that relaxing in Plaza del Sol and watching people were their favorite memories. “My favorite part of the trip was seeing all of the architecture and the different scenery,” said Elyse Pedersen. In addition, students learned how to do the Flamenco and got to see a live performance afterward. The final activity in Spain was going to a dungeon that served churros and chocolate. While students enjoyed the Spanish dessert, a mariachi band played. “Even though we had flight problems at the beginning of the trip, the students had a fantastic attitude. They were willing to try new things without a complaint,” said Central Lyon Spanish teacher Peggy Groves, who accompanied the students on the trip. “It makes traveling so much easier when everyone has a positive attitude.”

In both cities, the group learned more about the history of Spain. On the bus ride from Barcelona to Madrid, the tour guide told stories about people, places and historical sites. For instance, the group learned that bull fighting in Spain was more than just entertainment — the activity was formerly a celebration to honor different saints from the Catholic religion. “Spain is an outstanding country to visit. Everyone should at some time step out of their comfort zone and visit another country,” said Groves of the learning experiences the trip provided. “It’s so amazing to learn about a different culture. Even though we are different in many ways, we are also so much alike.”

To make this trip possible, students participated in various fund-raising activities including a car wash and working at the Sioux Falls Air Show. Spanish Club students on the trip to Spain included Kaylee Fluit, Katrina Fluit, Makayla Witt, Elyse Pedersen, Trey Murray, Zach Springer, Sydney Ebel, Jackie Gonzales and Emily Vande Kop and were accompanied by chaperones Cindy Witt, Rochelle Ebel and Groves.

“My favorite thing was experiencing the different culture. It was interesting to see how different people were and how different life is outside of northwest Iowa,” said student Makayla Witt. From the beautiful and unique architecture to the Spanish teacher falling off her bike and someone getting their phone stolen, the participants agreed the trip was well worth all of the fundraising, waiting in various airports, and dealing with messed up sleep schedules.