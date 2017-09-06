Senators Ernst and Grassley visit DGR

September 6th, 2017

Both of Iowa’s senators recently made stops at DGR Engineering in Rock Rapids, with Sen. Joni Ernst visiting Aug. 22 and Sen. Chuck Grassley visiting Aug. 30.

Ernst’s visit was part of her 99-county tour. She met with DGR executives to learn about the company’s business and discuss relevant issues before holding a town-hall style meeting where she gave an overview of her current work in Washington and answered questions from DGR employees.

Grassley’s Aug. 30 visit was similarly structured. He received a virtual tour and presentation with DGR executives and then had a Q&A session where he took questions on topics ranging from tax reform to healthcare to concerns over North Korea.

Grassley said it’s very important to him to be able to visit communities and businesses, not only companies like DGR but also places like high schools, hospitals, and rotary and service clubs.

“I have a lot of open town meetings where anybody can come, but when I can’t get people like these engineers to come, then I try to go to them, or to high schools and medical people, so that I can get a broader cross-section of opinion,” said Grassley after the Q&A session.

The Iowa senator stated, “There’s a lot of interaction between what they (DGR) do and a lot of governmental policies and what we appropriate money for. They’re a pretty comprehensive engineering firm in various segments of the economy.”

Grassley applauded the companyfor the work it does in electrical, civil, aviation and water engineering services. He also said he was “impressed that a small county seat town like Rock Rapids has a big company” with over 100 employees in offices in Rock Rapids, Sioux City and Ankeny, Iowa, and in Sioux Falls and Yankton, South Dakota.

“They do a lot of work in Iowa, much of South Dakota, part of Nebraska, a little bit in Montana and Wyoming, a little bit in northern Minnesota and quite a bit in southern Minnesota, so they’re pretty widespread in their influence,” said Grassley.

