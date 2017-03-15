Saying goodbye to Lions’ football

Replacing a well-known Central Lyon/George-Little Rock head football coach was not going to be an easy task for Toby Lorenzen when he accepted the job in 1995.

But Lorenzen kept the tradition of Lions’ football alive through 22 years as a head coach and will now pass the torch to another candidate following his retirement from the post as announced March 3.

“I just felt it was a good time to step away. We have a strong staff in place with a lot of solid young coaches and I just felt like it was time to step back and lighten up my schedule,” the coach said.

Lorenzen was named as head coach of the Lions’ back in 1995, replacing well-known and highly-successful Dick Null. Lorenzen knew he had big shoes to fill, but after being an assistant under Null seven years, Lorenzen felt he could get the job done.

“When I was an assistant for coach Null, he always told me to coach hard and prepare yourself like you will be the head coach here someday and I knew he felt proud to be able to hand over a great program to me,” Lorenzen said. “Only those who know Null will appreciate this: he looked at me when I was hired and said, with a smile on his face, ‘Don’t screw it up.’ He was smiling but I knew he was serious. I always felt my No. 1 job was to keep the program at Null’s standards. Now I get to proudly hand the job over to the next coach and I will remind him what Null said to me.”

Lorenzen kept that winning tradition alive, to say the least, finishing his career with a 163-66 record. That overall record included 10 district championships, 16 playoff appearances, five appearances in the state title game and a state championship in 2006. Other accolades included being an assistant coach of the Iowa Shrine Bowl in 1998 and a head coach in the Shrine Bowl in 2014.

“I enjoyed absolutely everything about coaching football at Central Lyon and Central Lyon/George-Little Rock. The best part was the fact that I was able to be the football coach in a program where people truly cared about the program and it became a part of their lives,” Lorenzen said. “Some programs live in the shadows and no one in the communities really cares, but not in our communities. You better be prepared and be willing to face even the toughest of critics. I hope that during my time as head coach I ran a program that the people in our communities were proud of.”

But what the Lions’ coach will remember the most is the numerous players he got to coach. “My greatest memory is not of any one particular game, but I truly will always value the players I was lucky enough to coach and the relationships I got to build with them,” Lorenzen said. “It was cool a few years ago when I was able to coach Zach Fugitt and, back in 1995, his father Jason was one of my captains on my first team as head coach.” Of Lorenzen’s players, 17 were selected to the Shrine Bowl and 24 were first-team all-state players.

One of those players, Nathan DeJong, had high praise about his former coach. DeJong was the quarterback of the Lions during their state title run in 2006 and said he could not have asked for a better coach.

“Coach Lorenzen is a true players’ coach. He truly cares about his athletes. He always puts the best interest of his players, both on and off the field, as his first priority,” DeJong said. “The 2006 championship season was something I will never forget. Coach did a great job of leading our team and keeping us focused as we went through the season and playoff run. He always would lift me up and motivate me to work even harder. I always thought he cared about me and our team and that showed by the way he coached.”

But what DeJong will remember most during his four years as a Lion is how Lorenzen motivated his players on a day-to-day basis.

“He had a way of creating a constant sense of urgency. ‘Big players make big plays in big games.’ He always said that and it always motivated me to bring my best each and every day,” he said. “Coach lived for the big moments, but he also understood those big moments, those big games and those big plays don’t happen by chance. Those plays are made in the winter, spring and summer as we prepared for the season. He was able to keep us motivated to work hard through the offseason to create the momentum necessary to create the opportunity to be able to make the big play in the big game.”

That motivation has carried over into DeJong’s life today. He is currently a chiropractor at Highest Heath Chiropractic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

“He taught me what it means to be a winner and how to work hard for success,” he said. “He always expected our best each and every day on the football field. The work ethic that was installed in me by Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football and coach Lorenzen is still something I carry with me today. I am thankful for that.”

The other factor in Lorenzen’s success was the coaching staff working underneath him.

“Coach Lorenzen surrounded himself with a great staff. He is an excellent motivator and communicator,” said assistant coach Jerry Pytleski who has worked with coach Lorenzen 15 years and is the head coach of the junior varsity team. “As he always said, coaching is all about the kids and building trust with them. The trust leads to players and coaches doing anything you ask of them during competitions. He cared for his student athletes and encouraged them to do things they did not even believe they could do.”

Pytleski added that he will continue to have a close relationship with Lorenzen.

“Coach Lorenzen has been, and will continue to be, someone I look to for guidance on any athletic field or life. He is a mentor and a close friend. I know if I or any of his former players or coaches ever need something he will be there,” he said. “I know I will be using him as a resource for as long as I am coaching the Lions.”

Despite losing a successful coach, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock feels the next leader will be ready to fill the void.

“Coach Lorenzen has continued a tradition built by a small group of storied Lion head coaches. It is now up to the next head coach and his staff to pick up where coach Lorenzen left off and continue to strive for greatness in all aspects of the program,” Pytleski said.