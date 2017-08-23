Safety First

Desks have been cleaned. Bulletin boards have been designed. Even the elementary school walls look different. But more importantly, as elementary students return to Central Lyon for the 2017-2018 school year, administrators have changed the process of how students are dropped off and picked up with one goal in mind — student safety.



Administrators have been increasingly concerned with the number of students who cross traffic on congested streets when being dropped off or picked up. “We have kids who run across the long stretch of 12th Avenue to get in the car or pickup with mom, dad, sister, grandma at the end of the day and it’s not uncommon for that stretch to be full of parked cars and that’s a highly-traveled stretch of road, especially at that time of day,” superintendent Dave Ackerman explained during a Central Lyon School board of directors meeting before the end of the 2016-2017 school year. “It’s a similar situation across South Greene Street when you have all these students coming out the west elementary doors and parents parked in that parking lot and across the street.” But school buses waiting to pick up students at the end of the day essentially closed down South Story Street to through traffic, forcing parents to find an alternative way to get their students more quickly.



Students were also being dropped off at the main elementary entrances on South Story Street and many were crossing in front of northbound and southbound cars, creating further concern for administrators. “We’ve tried to encourage parents to only drive south on South Story Street but we can’t make it a one-way street and we can only keep encouraging parents,” said Ackerman.



To make the school campus safer and more efficient, a new bus lane for student drop-off and pickup was created on the south side of the elementary school, prompting several key changes. “The main change is that the south side of the building has a new area designated for bus parking and student drop-off and pickup,” said TK-sixth grade principal Steve Harman. “Doors on the south side of the elementary gym will be utilized for students to enter after getting off the bus and for exitingat the end of the day,” he explained. The south side of 12th Avenue from South Story Street to South Greene Street has been designated “no parking” by Rock Rapids city ordinance.



In the absence of school buses on South Story Street, school officials will be using purple lines and signage to highlight approximately 33 diagonal parking spaces on the east side of the elementary school for parents to park and drop-off/pickup students at the main entrance. Both streets, 12th Avenue and South Story Street, will remain open to allow for regular traffic, but those traveling on South Story during drop-off and pickup times are asked to only travel southbound in the area of the school campus to avoid students crossing in front of oncoming traffic.



The third change regarding student drop-off and pickup involves the west side of the elementary school. In the past, parents utilized the west doors and drove through the west parking lot to drop off students and waited in the lot to pick them up. “This is no longer an area where students may be dropped off or picked up,” said Harman. Parents may no longer enter the parking lot to drop off or pick up and students will not be allowed to enter or exit the west doors, according to administrators. Instead, students should utilize the south elementary gym doors or the main elementary entrance. According to Harman, parents should also refrain from parking along South Greene Street and should utilize the diagonal parking spaces on the east side of the school. “The west door will not be open,” said Harman. “It will be locked at all times and there will not be supervision in the west parking lot as in the past.”



In addition to making the Central Lyon campus safer, the changes serve another purpose. “One of the goals of these changes is for our teachers, administrators, the women in the office to streamline where our students are at the end of the day,” explained Harman. “We want to bring every student past the office, especially at the end of the day,” said Ackerman. “It’s common for the office staff to get several messages from parents near the end of the school day with different instructions for their student regarding where they should be going or who will be picking them up, those types of things. This will make it easier to make sure those students get those messages or to know where a student is if he or she didn’t go where they were expected to be,” said Harman.



Students who walk home will be directed to either walk out of classrooms with the bused students and exit from the south elementary gym doors, exit through the main doors to sidewalk along South Story Street, or they may walk to the high school or middle school door exits, according to Harman. “Ultimately we just want to make sure we’ve done all we could to keep the students safe,” said Ackerman, adding, “I think this new bus lane and the new process will help do that.”



A video illustrating the changes is available at https://youtu.be/lYXpR-3WN-0. Administrators have emailed the link to families to view.