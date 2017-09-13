Rock Rapids native returns to perform in concert

Growing up in Rock Rapids, civic responsibility to his community was instilled in Ryan Ross. Even though the 2003 graduate of Central Lyon High School has not lived in Rock Rapids in some time, Ross said he always wanted to give back to the place he calls home. A planned trip from his current home in Cardiff, Wales, back to Rock Rapids to visit family prompted an opportunity for him to do exactly that. “My great-grandfather owned a grocery store and was one of the original advertisers on the pre-show scrim which used to hang in the old theatre. I remember thinking how cool it would be to someday perform there. I knew that the building was being restored so I thought, ‘Why not do something to help it along’,” explained Ross.

The opera stage and concert performer will return to Rock Rapids to perform in a concert to benefit the restoration of the historic Rapids Theatre Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m. in the Forster Auditorium at Central Lyon High School. The concert will feature the baritone performer as well as internationally-acclaimed performers pianist Dr. Daniel Rieppel and Ross’s wife, mezzo-soprano Sian Cameron.

For Ross, the performance not only gives him an opportunity to perform in front of the pre-show scrim with family significance, it will reunite him with his “first company” on stage. “I haven’t performed much in Rock Rapids since I left to begin my studies. When I was in middle school and high school I performed quite a bit with River Valley Players and in school productions and concerts,” explained Ross. “I am excited to be performing such great music with my good friend, Dr. Daniel Rieppel, my talented wife, Sian, and my ‘first company’, the River Valley Players,” he said.

Ross holds degrees from Southwest Minnesota State University, California State University-Long Beach and Wales International Academy of Voice where he studied with a world-renowned tenor. The list of concert performances and opera roles Ross has had include bass soloist in “Russian Music Night” with the Welsh National Opera and as the Knife Grinder in Bart’s “Oliver!” and many more. Rieppel, a Minnesota native of Austro-Hungarian and Norwegian descent, holds Bachelor of Music degrees in piano performance from the Cleveland Institute of Music and Indiana University. Before relocating to the Twin Cities, he studied in Munich, Germany. He has worked as a chamber musician with members of the Minnesota Orchestra and the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. In the midwest, he has appeared as a soloist with numerous ensembles, including the South Dakota Symphony, Bloomington Symphony Orchestra (Minneapolis), Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra (Minneapolis), and most recently, Lake Superior Chamber Orchestra. He has a lengthy list of national and international performances including the Palais Corbelli in Vienna and in duo recital with the Austrian violinist, Risa Schuchter, during the 250th anniversary of Mozart’s birth in Salzburg. Ross’s wife, Sian, is half-Scottish and half-Welsh, according to Ross. She grew up in Cardiff, Wales, and the pair met when they were both students at the Wales International Academy of Voice. Previously she was awarded a HRH Prince of Wales Award from the Arts Council of Wales to further her vocal training at the Royal Academy of Music. She also has several operatic roles to her credit.

According to Rapids Theatre Preservation Society board member, Jackie Telford, the program for the concert is very interesting and varied. “We have a great mix of music for all ages planned,” added Ross. The performances will include folk songs from America, Ireland, Scotland and Wales and selections from well-know opera and Broadway productions as well as a performance by the River Valley Players. “They will be joining Ryan for the final number,” said Telford.

The event will also include a silent auction preceding the concert with paintings, framed and matted photos and other items. “Ryan’s cousin, Donna Arnold, a well-established artist and professor of art as well as a Rock Rapids native, is donating a signed print for the auction,” said Telford. “Michelle (Telford) Benesh, a Rock Rapids native, and Dick Benesh are also donating some framed and matted photos, including the famous ‘Circus Train’,” said Telford.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to give concertgoers a chance to bid on silent auction items with another chance to bid during intermission. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. “This will be a wonderful evening of great, enjoyable music by a ‘hometown boy’ who has been successful in following his dream and making a career doing what he loves — singing!” said Telford. “The Rapids Theatre Preservation Society is very grateful to Ryan for offering to donate his time and talent to further the project of bringing our downtown theater building back to life,” added Telford. “He would have liked to have sung there, but next time, with the amazing support from this community and beyond, that stage will be ready to welcome Ryan again.”

Ross is also excited to do what he loves in his hometown. “This is a fun event for a great cause and I would hope people will want to come out and support the community while getting to hear some lovely music which isn’t performed as much as it should be,” he said. And while Sian visited Rock Rapids several years ago, Ross said she’s excited to see the town again, “in much warmer weather!” The hometown boy who still sees Rock Rapids as his home even though he now lives over 5,000 miles away, also sees the Rapids Theatre as part of the community’s collective history. “It will be wonderful to perform for so many friends and family. I look forward to seeing you all there,” he said.