Reflecting on 19 years

After more than 19 years as the face of Sunshine Foods in Rock Rapids, Larry Goebel is set to retire. Goebel’s official last day on the job will be Monday, April 10, and the store will host a retirement party for him Friday, April 7, with coffee and cake served from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Goebel came to Rock Rapids when Sunshine Foods (then Jubilee Foods) was built in 1997, but his career began long before that. “I’m from Luverne, Minnesota, and my dad opened up a grocery store in Luverne in 1949,” he explained.

A few years later, Goebel’s father built a new, bigger store a block off Main Street that had parking and also included a bakery and a small deli. Then, in 1963, he added on and doubled the size of the store. “At that time it was the nicest and biggest store in Luverne,” said Goebel.

Goebel graduated from college in 1971 and knew he wanted to stay in the grocery business, so he worked for a couple of different grocery stores in Des Moines for the next two years. “Then in 1973 my dad’s manager was retiring in Luverne, so my dad called me up and said, ‘If you’re going to come back, now would be the time.’ So in 1973 I went back to Luverne and ran that store from 1973-1997.”

In 1997 he got a call from Tony Bosch, who also had a store in Luverne. Bosch explained he was building a new store in Rock Rapids and wanted to know if Goebel would be a 50 percent investor. “I said yes because Luverne had three grocery stores and I was 45 at the time and getting married, and sometimes you just need a little change in your life to fire you back up.”

There were two grocery stores in Rock Rapids in 1997 — Rice’s SuperValu and Hy-Vee. The two stores closed when the Bosch and Goebel co-owned store opened. The two men co-owned Sunshine Foods seven years, after which Bosch gave Goebel the opportunity to buy him out. Goebel has been the store’s sole owner ever since. “It’s been a great run,” he said.

In somewhat of an ironic twist, Bosch’s son, Brent, is the person buying the store from Goebel. “Brent will own it 100 percent. It’s going to be his and he’s living in town already, and I think he’ll do a great job,” said Goebel.

Goebel spent some time in his office last Wednesday afternoon reflecting on his years at Sunshine, including the good times and some times that were … not so good. “The flood of 2014 was the first thing that floated to my mind — sorry for the pun. I was in Luverne when the water first started rising, so I came down and the water had risen up pretty high but then it went down again. But then the next morning, on Tuesday, the water started coming up again, so the sheriff’s department came in and told me to close the store because they thought there could be up to 3 feet of water in the store. Well, if that amount of water had gotten into the store, the store would have been ruined.”

Goebel sent his employees home at 9:30 that morning and then, with the help of local churches and community members, the sandbagging began. He remembers being in the front of the store and watching the water come down Main Street, eventually filling the store’s parking lot and creeping to within 1 inch of Sunshine’s front doors. The unloading dock on the backside of the store filled with water and there were boats going back and forth on Greene Street. “I don’t even want to think about what would have happened if the water had gotten in. I’m just very thankful that it didn’t happen.”

Among Goebel’s more fond memories were the two RAGBRAI events in Rock Rapids. “What an experience!” he said. “Those two Saturdays that RAGBRAI was in Rock Rapids were the two busiest days in the whole history of this store, more than Christmas or anything else. And it was so much fun. They were good business days and they were fun days. I got to meet a lot of people and it was very exciting.”

He also reflected on the parking lot parties the store hosted in its first 15 years. The Lyon CountyPork Producers and the Lyon County Cattlemen would serve free pork burgers and hamburgers. Potato chips and ice cream were also on the menu. Goebel would play music from the 1950s and 1960s, and kids could ride in the CAC train driven by Roger Oliver.

“It was really fun. We did that for 15 years but after that it kind of ran its course a little bit and so we quit doing that and started doing stuff inside. The last year we did a parking lot party and I wanted to do a little twist. I asked Emily Deutsch, the middle school band director, if she would bring her band down to perform in the parking lot so we could have some live music, and she said yes. So she brought them down and, just as they were about to start playing, it started raining. So we had to come inside and then they marched and played up and down the frozen food aisle. It was so cool.”

Other unique things Goebel has enjoyed over the years include having the middle school band come and play Christmas carols in the deli for the last several Decembers and being involved in the Heritage Days parades and Farm and Home shows each year.

While Goebel is looking forward to retirement and being able to spend more time with his wife and grandchildren, he said he’ll miss the store, his employees and the community. “The people in town have always supported me. It’s been great. My employees have been wonderful throughout the years, and the county has always supported this store. A lot of small towns are losing their grocery stores, but Lyon County and Rock Rapids have really supported this store and I really appreciate that. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have that support.”

He gave a special shout-out to six employees who have been at Sunshine from day one: Kris Kannegieter, Carla Knobloch, Steve Rogers, Betsy Stubbe and Ron and Rita Rice. “Those six have been with me the whole time. Ron came over from his store when we opened up and he’s been my manager ever since.”

“It’s been hell,” joked Rice, before striking a more serious tone. “The best thing I can say about any employee is that I would hire him back. The best thing you can say about Larry Goebel is if you can’t work for Larry Goebel, you can’t work for anyone. He’s a big man with a kind heart and he’s a great supporter of this community. He really cares. What else can you say?”

Rice also said he’ll miss Goebel’s wit and his jokes. “He’s an easy guy to work for because he’s witty and he’s just a fun-loving guy.”

Many of Goebel’s friends will miss him, too. One group of friends, appropriately named the Sunshine Boys, meets for coffee every weekday at 10 a.m. “It’s mostly just retired guys from Rock Rapids and the area, and we set up a table and we have cookies and coffee for customers. So that’s been another unique thing that we’ve done here and it’s been really fun,” said Goebel.

The coffee group began meeting in 1963 long before Sunshine Foods existed, but after the store opened the men began meeting there. Goebel explained that the name “Sunshine Boys” came from an old movie of the same name that was released shortly before Sunshine Foods opened its doors.

“We play the numbers game for coffee,” explained Louie Steenblock, one of the Sunshine Boys. “It used to be whoever lost would buy the coffee but then coffee went from 50 cents to a dollar, so now everyone throws a dollar in the cup and the winner gets the money and the cup. The loser of the game has to run the game the next day.”

The men share jokes and stories each morning, and several of them will be on hand April 7 for Goebel’s retirement party.

In a few months, Goebel plans to move to Ankeny, Iowa, where he and his wife built a home about three years ago. “I’m worried (about retirement) because I don’t have any hobbies,” he joked. On a more serious note, he explained that his grandkids all live in the Des Moines area, and he and his wife are looking forward to being able to spend more time with them.

An avid sports fan, Goebel is looking forward to attending Iowa Wild and Iowa Cubs games, and he also expects his grandkids’ activities to keep him both busy and entertained. “I’m looking forward to doing some travelling and just relaxing a little bit. I’m definitely going to miss the people here. Everybody’s been great. I’ll definitely come back to visit.”