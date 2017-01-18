Rapid Grow to celebrate 25 years in business in 2017

When Dave Fields started his Rapid Grow Lawn Service business 25 years ago, he embarked down a path he wasn’t anticipating. “I grew up on a farm and I thought I’d be a farmer some day,” said Fields, who went on to talk about the tough economy of the 1980s and how he was fortunate enough to start with something new in the early 1990s.

Fields said it was “really something” to start his own business. He faced some early challenges, including the fact that most banks were very cautious coming out of the 80s. “If you didn’t have a whole lot backing you up, they weren’t too excited about starting a business,” he explained.

Furthermore, the concept of lawn care was fairly new in the Midwest in the early 90s. “Lawn care had been going on on the east coast and in thebigger cities for a long time, but out here in the Midwest everyone isso independent about doing things that at that time not too many people hired a company to mow their lawn. A lot of them said ‘We can do it ourselves’ or ‘We can have the neighbor kid do it’ and things like that.”

Fields managed to get his business started, though, and he’s grateful for those who have helped him along the way. “It’s evolved through the years. I’ve had some employees throughout the years but right now it’s just me, and my wife helps me with the books and things like that.”

Fields made it through his first challenge but he still faces other challenges on a day-to-day basis. “It can be tough keeping up with the different regulations. I work out of more than just Rock Rapids, so if you go to another town or city, they have their different ordinances and things you kind of have to be aware of, and as far as when you can apply chemicals and things like that. Another challenge has been to just always do the best work I can do. You want to keep your customers as happy as you can.”

The biggest challenge he faces, however, is the weather. “It’s something that you can’t do anything about. I’m at the same mercies that the farmers are at. I’ve always joked that I’m still farming but I’m just working on people’s lawns instead of their cornfields.”

Fields has continually reinvested and upgraded along the way in order to buy the equipment and other things he needs. He does his best to buy everything locally, which includes purchasing fertilizers and chemicals from the elevator and buying fuel from the stations in town.

One thing Fields really enjoys about his job is that he gets to work outdoors all the time. “You have to deal with the extremes, like now when it’s really cold or in July when it can be miserably hot and you still have things you have to do, but it’s all a part of it.”

The thing he enjoys the most is the opportunity to own and operate his own business. “It gives you a certain amount of freedom but you still have the responsibilities of delivering what you promised, but that’s really not that hard if you know what you’re doing,” he said.

Fields explained that when he started his business, several people approached him and suggested that he’d make more money if he located his business near the lakes. “But that’s not where I’m from,” he said, “and that’s not where I wanted to be. It’s a good steady business here in Rock Rapids. I’m not going to become a millionaire doing this in a small town but that’s just fine with me.”

Fields still serves some of the original customers that came to him 25 years ago and he said he’s got a few things planned to celebrate the 25th anniversary of starting his business. “I’m really proud of the fact that it is my own business. I enjoy my work a lot and I really appreciate my customers.”