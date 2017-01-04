Putting the pieces back together

A fall down steps in his family’s two-story home has left Scott Hunt with no memory of the accident that caused a traumatic brain injury. Hunt of Rock Rapids, who recently retired after 20 years with the Rock Rapids Fire Department, was diagnosed with diffused axonal injury, a type of traumatic brain injury, after falling down stairs the morning of Sunday, Nov. 6. He turned 51 Nov. 29 while in the hospital. “He didn’t recognize the day as his birthday,” said his wife, Deb. “He was pretty much horrified that he would be 51. We asked how old he was and he thinks he’s 30.”

After being taken by ambulance to Sanford Rock Rapids and then airlifted to Sanford in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, an unresponsive Scott spent 14 days in intensive care where he was on a ventilator for a week and a half, and then was moved to the rehab unit before he was admitted to Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, Thursday, Dec. 8. To help defray costs associated with his hospitalization, rehabilitation and the family’s travel and everyday expenses, the Rock Rapids Fire Department is planning a benefit for Thursday, Jan. 12 from 5-7 p.m. The fundraiser includes a spaghetti dinner and bake sale in the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids.

Rehabilitation for Scott may be a long road, but his family is encouraged by the progress he’s already made. “Everyone has said this would be a marathon,” said Deb. “But the doctors thought he would spend a month in ICU and a month in neuro care before he would even be ready for rehab and yet here we are.” Even Scott’s first neurologist at Sanford stopped making predictions about his recovery. According to Deb, the doctor said, “I’m just going to be quiet because every time I say this guy can’t do something he would hear it and the next thing you know he’s doing it.” For example, Deb said the first time Scott was told to stand he stood up but then started moving his feet and his legs like he was walking in place. “That’s kind of been the theme with him through this is to take what they say to do and do more,” said Deb. “He’s got a strong determination and he’s young. But with a brain injury, it’s not like a broken arm, you don’t know the course of healing.”

And Scott’s course did not start off so positive. “My husband literally became like an infant again when he fell,” said Deb. In the first few days following the accident, Scott seemed unresponsive. “No one saw him open his eyes for over a week,” said Deb. Eventually Scott did open his eyes and once the ventilator was removed, he was able to speak. And remarkably he knew the kids, their names, and his wife. “His mind was always working — you could tell because he was trying to reach for the vent tube to pull it out, trying to push himself out of the chair and other things,” explained Deb. “I finally looked at him and said, ‘OK honey, I get it. You’re in there,’ and he’s nodding his head yes. I said, ‘OK, I have your back but you have to let your body catch up with your mind’.”

And that’s precisely the plan for rehabilitation. Even though Scott’s already able to do things the doctors said he wouldn’t due to the type of brain injury he sustained, there are several areas of concern. “They (doctors) said no part of his brain was unaffected but the three points that were most affected were the brain stem, the frontal lobe and the piece in the middle of the head,” Deb explained. “Basically his balance, his vision and his short-term memory — that’s what we see him struggle with.”

But Deb said she’s seen improvement in all the areas. When Madonna staff question Scott about what he did in previous therapy sessions, with some prompting, he can piece together the events of earlier in the day. “But he remembers all the nonsense, trivial information that he was always so good with and to me that’s hope that he will make a full recovery because it’s in there.” And watching him struggle with the fact that he can’t just take off and walk is another good sign to Deb. “He still has to walk with help because the left side is weaker than the right, but that’s getting stronger,” she said.

Deb estimates Scott lost a year or less of his memory. “The last time we were talking in the context of time he thought Brice (the couple’s son) and Chelsea (Brice’s wife) were still engaged but they got married last September,” said Deb. “He thinks we’ve been married 25 years but it’s been 26 years.” She said he gets really confused when he’s tired and when he’s talking about something he goes way off subject.

As Scott’s family and therapists at Madonna work to fill in that missing time, Deb remains hopeful Scott will do what the doctors initially said he wouldn’t do — make a full recovery. Scott spends his days at Madonna in 30-minute therapy sessions throughout the day, including an hour each of occupational, physical and speech therapy. Recently, therapists added half an hour of occupational therapy strictly working on vision. “They say his eyes are working but they’re not working together which most likely explains his balance issues,” said Deb. “When he walks he doesn’t want to keep his feet apart but crisscrosses them instead.” Tentatively, Scott is scheduled to be dismissed from Madonna around Jan. 19. After that, the plan is for him to be admitted into a skilled nursing facility that specializes in traumatic brain injury for eight weeks.

Thinking back to the accident that has temporarily taken her husband, Deb said it’s hard to believe. “No one expected a fall down the steps to look like what Scott’s accident looked like.”