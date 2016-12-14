Planning for city’s green spaces gets underway

Some areas of Rock Rapids have an obvious different appearance than they did before the Rock River and Mud Creek flooded the city in June 2014. The city of Rock Rapids recently completed the purchase of 51 properties in a hazard mitigation buyout program, creating green spaces in those areas hardest hit.

Now, a volunteer committee of eight members has set out with the task of providing the city with a specific proposal for the use of those green space areas. “Earlier this fall, the city council asked the question, ‘What do you, as citizens of Rock Rapids, want done with the newly-developed green spaces?’” recalled Richard Reitsma who chairs the committee. He said he sent the council a letter with his preferences, which included a community garden. “I said I’d be happy to chair a committee to do a community garden,” said Reitsma. Instead, city administrator Jordan Kordahl asked Reitsma if he would be willing to chair the green space committee as a whole. “Several people gave their input and last month the city council asked if those people would be willing to form a committee,” explained Reitsma of how the committee was formed.

The group includes Amy Borman, Evan DeBoer, Sherri DeJong, David Markus, Jerry Pytleski, Reitsma, Michelle Sprock and Neil Brouwer, a Dordt College student. “I know Neil through a family connection. He’s in the process of taking a course in the environmental studies program so he’ll be flushing out our plans and incorporating them in a project for his class,” Reitsma explained.

The committee has already met several times in the past few weeks and started working on a list of possible types of uses for the green spaces. “Our first hope is that what we do will represent the wishes of the people living in Rock Rapids,” said Reitsma. The group created a Facebook page (www.facebook.com/Rock Rapids Green Space) to keep the community informed and to continue gathering input and feedback. “Our second hope is that we will be able, in the coming months, to develop a comprehensive green space plan which might include, but is not limited to, the development of these specific types of uses for the properties,” Reitsma said. The list includes: developing a community garden, developing a dog park, extending the current trail system, planting additional trees, creating wildlife nature areas to attract birds, insects and other kinds of wildlife, developing a grove of fruit trees for the community at large, and developing an RV park. “Our third hope is that some of the above projects can already be initiated in 2017, such as the community garden, dog park and tree planting,” said Reitsma. He said the group hopes to be able to provide the city council with a comprehensive plan for all of the green spaces before the end of the summer of 2017.

Before the ideas go to the city council, the committee is open to hearing from the public. “People can come to our meetings,” said Reitsma. “What we really need is people involved in the various specific projects. If someone’s interested in the garden, we definitely want to have their name and get them involved with that in the spring.”

While the group is just discussing and exploring at this stage, the ideas are multi-faceted. “In a sense, all the pieces of what we’re suggesting are not exactly of the same type,” said Reitsma. “The idea for a community garden is completely selfish for me. I’d like to have a little plot myself,” he said. “But more broadly, I think a community garden is a great place for people to interact and share so I’m interested in it as a community effort.” Some of the items are of differing calibers. “To do a dog park is a specific project in a specific place but to develop a wildlife refuge area is more of an on-going initiative that could be done in a variety of different ways in different places,” Reitsma explained.

As potential plans come together, the group is working within several parameters set forth by FEMA as to what can and cannot be placed on the green spaces. “The basic parameter is that we’re not going to be able to put up fixed structures on those spaces,” said Reitsma. “If some of the areas incorporate trails, the parts that are over the green spaces cannot have cement. It has to be packed gravel and not cement,” he explained. “For the dog park, if we put up a fence there has to be the possibility that the fence can be opened up like with gates at both ends so that water can rush through it if there’s a flood,” Reitsma continued. “Those are just some of the very specific ways we can work within the parameters but at the same time not be constricted by them.”

Ultimately, responsibility for the costs of maintaining or developing the green spaces falls on the city of Rock Rapids, but the committee has included the challenge of costs in its discussions. “Various parts of the projects will have different cost components — some will have ongoing costs and some only initial costs,” said Reitsma. “For example, one of the things we’re talking about doing is putting up fruit trees. There will be an initial cost for purchasing them and planting them but there aren’t enduring costs. Some of these ideas have just an initial cost and that’s it,” he explained.

Another challenge in developing a comprehensive plan is some of the projects are ongoing and some are more specific. The group is looking at all the different pieces of the different ideas and all the different pieces of land available. “That’s probably the biggest challenge of all. The green spaces are not all adjacent to each other,” Reitsma explained. He said making better use of the river is important. “Part of our goal is — we have the river and it’s a great resource. But in many stretches along the river there isn’t that much use of the space.”

As the group explores what can be done, they’re also identifying the kinds of ownership community members can take in the projects. “I think the basic approach we’re taking is one step at a time, looking at some grant opportunities, seeing which projects will have ongoing costs and which are initial costs and then we’ll approach the city through the parks and recreation committee with our proposals,” said Reitsma.

In the meantime, Reitsma is excited to share the committee’s preliminary hopes and thoughts regarding the green spaces and emphasizes the positive potential of the group’s ideas. “One way to look at the river is it’s kind of a foe. It can cause flooding but the green space project, in a sense, is an attempt to make the river your friend, so to speak,” he said. “So that’s, I think, an ongoing wish for all of us.”

The group will meet next Monday, Dec. 19, at Pizza Ranch at noon. If you would like to provide input or feedback, visit the Facebook page or contact one of the committee members.