Passion for history

College and career readiness is a key area of focus for George-Little Rock students and faculty during a student’s senior year. Tina Sherrill-Range, district media and high school talented and gifted specialist for George-Little Rock schools, works to provide seniors with opportunities to explore career options through independent project learning. “Tina tries to focus on college career readiness so students have an idea of possible careers before they go to college,” explained George-Little Rock high school principal Kevin Range. “Seniors have the opportunity to really personalize what they’re going to learn and, when you personalize education, you’re trying to find those niches the industrial education misses,” he said. Through independent project learning, Range says faculty and students work to find a passion area that a student has. “Learning can then be tailored and individualized to the interest. When you’re able to personalize a passion area, opportunities show up.”

For one George-Little Rock senior, a two-day job shadowing opportunity illustratedjust how important the career exploration process is. Abby Vander Laan thought she would like to go into social work. She participated in a job shadow experience to investigate whether the career fit her or if she liked it. “We had 13 students participate and a few came back and said, ‘this career path is not for me’ and others came back and said, ‘yes, this is for me’,” said Range. For Vander Laan, the experience, and participating in an independent talented and gifted project, most likely steered her in another direction.

Vander Laan worked with George-Little Rock teachers and the George Bicentennial (historical) Museum to set up a temporary World War II exhibit in the George-Little Rock high school library media center. The exhibit will be used for students and teachers to view and use during a high school integrated World War II unit and for middle school social studies students studying the historical time period. “I’ve always loved history — especially American history and World War II and the Civil War,” said Vander Laan of her interest in the project. The self-described history buff worked with Helen Fiihr from the George Bicentennial Museum to choose items from the museum’s collection of items donated by residents to display at the school. “We talked about which artifacts I thought people would like to look at in the exhibit at school,” explained Vander Laan. “We came up with a plan of how to organize it in the library and I researched the different artifacts, such as the uniforms.”

The process helped trigger Vander Laan’s passion for history. “I enjoyed researching all the artifacts. I didn’t realize the uniforms had patches on them, little bars, and each bar represents a month of service,” she explained. “All those details are really interesting to me.” She said the medals in the collection also sparked her interest, and she selected a distinguished service award, a purple heart and a bronze star to display in the exhibit at school. “Those really interest me because I like to hear how the medals were earned and because my grandpa received a purple heart,” said Vander Laan.

Vander Laan attributes her interest in World War II history partially to her grandfather. “My grandpa was in WW II and all of his brothers. They all earned medals but I didn’t really know a whole lot about that,” she said. “I asked my grandpa some stories about what he experienced in the war and he told me some things that were really interesting,” said Vander Laan. Her interest in history also included the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln. “That interest grew when I took American History last year,” she said. “I just like finding out what I can.”

Throughout the project (planning the exhibit, organizing the items on display and conducting “mini tours” which include a brief explanation of the items), Vander Laan has discovered her passion for a career option — museum curating. “This project made me realize I really DO love history,” she said, explaining how the project helped her determine her future plans and career path. “I’ve always loved history but now it just makes me realize that this would be something I actually would like to do every day in the future.”

Vander Laan said she now plans to attend Northwestern College in Orange City to major in history with plans to go on to graduate school and eventually become a museum curator. The traveling exhibit in the George-Little Rock high school library media center will be set up through April 11.