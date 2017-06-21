One for the history books

Rock Rapids seems to have left its mark on Jerry and Teresa Mathers, but the “Leave it to Beaver” star is not the only highlight from Heritage Days 2017 that made this year’s celebration one to remember.

Jerry Mathers, who lived for a time in Rock Rapids as a young child, made appearances at several Heritage Days events and led the parade as parade marshal. Following the parade, Mathers took photos and signed autographs in Island Park during a meet and greet session that brought people of all ages to see ‘The Beaver”. “One guy came from Seattle, Washington to see Jerry and another commented that they drove three hours to see him and waited in line in the shelter house for another three hours,” said Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce director Angie Jager. “I heard Jerry say how great it was to hear from so many people that remembered his parents and he really enjoyed listening to stories of his dad as a coach,” said Heritage Days committee member Shannon Munson.

Both Jager and Munson observed increased numbers of visitors to Island Park. “There were several visitors from outside Rock Rapids that I hope increased the numbers for the other events as well,” said Munson. “It appeared the number of families enjoying the inflatables, face painting and balloons and other activities was up as well, thanks in part to the great weather, too.”

Nearly 30 volunteers at the 15th annual road race registered more than 300 participants for the event Saturday morning. Dad’s Belgian Waffle breakfast served just over 180 people Friday morning. Thanks with franks on Thursday served 150.

Craig Korthals, who serves as a volunteer fire fighter for the Rock Rapids fire department commented the parade crowd was the largest he had ever seen while making his way through the parade route in one of the department’s fire trucks.

The soap box derby on Sunday saw a good turnout with 15 entrants at the event’s new location. “The new location at the swimming pool parking lot was better and much safer,” said mayor and committee member Jason Chase.

A new event to the Heritage Days lineup drew a large crowd Saturday afternoon. Members of the Rock Rapids fire department battled area fire departments in a water fight. Teams of three directed fire hoses at a “ball” suspended overhead and tried to move the ball and the opposing team to the other side. Crowds on both sides of South Story Street cheered for theirfavorite team and several youngsters enjoyed the streams of water in the street. Most of the crowd attending the water fight also attended the burn out contest that got underway as the water fight concluded.

However, Mother Nature returned late Saturday afternoon, forcing the postponement of the figure 8 races and keeping attendance at the street dance down. “I think the rain, cooler temps and no figure 8 races put a damper on the street dance but they were a great band to listen to,” commented Jager.

For committee members, Heritage Days 2017 left its mark. “The entire weekend was a huge success,” said Jager. “Thank you to the committee and other volunteers that helped make it a success. Nothing would have been possible without a great community of volunteers like we have!”

Jerry and his wife, Teresa, also left their mark on the community. “They are just like any of us, so down to earth and easy to talk to,” said Jager. By all accounts, the community left its mark on the Mathers’, who visited the local nursing homes and Jerry’s former Rock Rapids home Sunday. “Teresa could not get enough of our green grass and fields and the blue sky,” said Jager. “We walked out of Premier Estates and she just kept taking pictures. She also commented how fresh the air was.”