On the road to safer driving

Jason Hommes | Writer

jhommes@ncppub.com

One thing many people have on their minds at the beginning of January is New Year’s resolutions. They usually involve a specific goal such as losing weight or reducing bad habits. But one resolution everybody should be able to agree on is finding ways to be a better and safer driver in 2017.

According to AAA and the Iowa DOT, roadway fatalities in Iowa were up substantially in 2016 as compared to the previous few years. More than 400 people were killed in traffic accidents in Iowa in 2016, which was nearly 100 more than in 2015 and was the highest amount of roadway fatalities since 2008.

The number of accidents and roadway fatalities in Lyon County is on the low end — only two roadway fatalities were reported in Lyon County in 2016 — largely due to the county’s lower population total. Accidents caused by drunken driving have also been fairly minimal over the years, but Lyon County Chief Deputy Jerry Birkey says that distracted driving and speeding are still two big issues.

“It’s been several years since we’ve had a serious accident involving a drunk driver, but we do see a lot of accidents from texting or being on the phone, distracted,” said Birkey. “If you drive down our highways, it seems that every third person is on the phone, and if they’re looking down you assume they’re texting, simply because they’re looking down at something. So my biggest advice, as far as how to be a safer driver, is to stay off your phone while you’re driving.”

Birkey believes the sheriff’s office issued more speeding tickets in 2016 than they did in any other year before. “It just amazes me how many people have been speeding. It’s definitely a big issue in our county and in the summer it’s worse than the winter because of the lakes traffic.”

Kay Hoogendoorn wasn’t surprised to hear that the number of people speeding and that the statewide number of roadway fatalities have increased. “People feel like they have to get everywhere as fast as they possibly can,” she said.

Safe driving is imperative for Hoogendoorn and her family. Kay has about a 50-mile round trip every day to Brandon, SD, where she works as an insurance agent. Her husband, Tim, works out of a home office for a company based out of Omaha, but travels up to 35,000 miles a year. Their 15-year-old son, Cole, has been driving for a little more than a year now.

“Cole took a moped course and started with that, and then he took driver’s ed and now has a school permit which allows him to drive back and forth to school, which is great since my husband and I both work out of town,” said Kay.

Due to the amount of driving Kay and Tim do, it’s not uncommon for them to witness other people driving carelessly or recklessly. Kay recounted a recent experience where a pickup was coming up behind her at increasing speed and being impatient as there was a car ahead of her.

“We were coming up on a hill and the pickup driver decided to pull out and pass me and then he saw a car coming over the hill. He wasn’t counting on a car ahead of me, or the cars ahead of that car. Needless to say he had to squeeze in between my car and the one ahead of me. I slammed on my brakes to allow him room but I wasn’t happy. It could have ended in total disaster because the car coming over the hill was closer than he thought.”

Kay feels she and Tim are good drivers, given the amount of time they spend on the road. It’s the things that she can’t control, such as other drivers and bad weather that she worries about.

“With Tim, since he's on the road so much, I worry about crazy drivers and technology interruptions, especially with as many sales calls as he gets on a daily basis.”

She also feels people don’t use their headlights nearly enough during inclement weather. “I would estimate that 30 to 40 percent of drivers don't turn on their headlights during theday. It’s not an issue if the weather is fine, but it can be especially dangerous during foggy or snowy/blowing snow conditions.”

Kay said everyone in her family always wears a seat belt. “Being on the road as much as we are, you have to be watchful and you have to use common sense.”

Kay and Tim continually stress to Cole the importance of wearing a seat belt, not going over the speed limit, and driving carefully.

Birkey also talked about the importance of wearing a seat belt. “We’re at about 80 percent of people in Lyon County wearing seat belts. It’s a little less when people are driving in town, but in our last study we did it was between 80 and 90 percent throughout the county. We had a few accidents this past year where people weren’twearing their seat belts, but the majority of people were wearing them. Seat belts and airbags make a big difference.”

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office responded to 126 accidents in 2016, down from 154 in 2015. However, 2016 had more roadway fatalities (two) than 2015 (zero). According to the Iowa DOT, there were approximately 15 roadway fatalities in Lyon County in the last 10 years.

Another piece of advice offered by Birkey is for people to drive defensively and to stay focused. “Texting is obviously very dangerous, but even just talking on the phone isn’t a very good idea. If people have to talk on the phone we recommend using a hands-free phone,” he said.