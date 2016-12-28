Old man winter can bring danger

As if the cold temperatures, blowing snow and other winter weather conditions aren’t reminder enough, the calendar also tells us winter is officially here.

And with winter comes the potential for harsh weather conditions, some of which can turn dangerous and even life-threatening.

“Frostbite and hypothermia can be a big deal,” said Melissa Stillson, administrator at Health Services of Lyon County. Frostbite is an injury to the body caused by freezing. It causes a loss of feeling and color in affected areas — most often the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers or toes. “It’s (frostbite) not something that comes and then goes away,” said Stillson. “It can leave lasting effects and sometimes, if it’s severe enough, you can lose parts of your fingers or toes because of it.” Frostbite can permanently damage the body and severe cases can lead to amputation, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Recognizing frostbite is one of the major keys to prevention. Most victims are often unaware of frostbite because the frozen tissue in the affected area is numb. “Someone outside in the cold who sees redness or has pain in any skin area, should get out of the cold or protect any exposed skin,” said Stillson. Signs of frostbite may include: a white or grayish-yellow skin area, skin that feels unusually firm or waxy and numbness.

Those who may be experiencing frostbite should seek medical care. Because both frostbite and hypothermia can result from exposure, it’s important to determine if a victim also shows signs of hypothermia, a more serious medical condition thatrequires emergency medicalcare. Signs and symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness.

Several steps should be taken immediately if someone suspects frostbite. “The first thing is do not rub snow on the area or massage it at all,” said Stillson. Instead, the Iowa Department of Public Health advises to get into a warm room as soon as possible. It’s also advised not to walk on frostbitten feet or toes as this increases the damage. Instead, immerse the affected area in warm — not hot — water or use body heat. For example, the heat of an armpit can be used to warm frostbitten fingers.

Taking precautions to prevent frostbite should be a top priority for anyone who has to be out in the extreme cold and Stillson reminds Lyon County residents to be conscious of the potential danger and to plan ahead. “One of the most important reminders is to think about our varying populations and which ones might be more at risk, or where a population is at in age and knowledge, such as teen drivers and our elderly neighbors,” she said. “The population that probably doesn’t give as much forethought is teens when they are driving. If their car breaks down or gets stuck they don’t usually have hats, they don’t have gloves, and they might only have a light jacket or sweatshirt and that’s it.” She says it’s important to remind teens to keep appropriate winter wear in their vehicles at all times.

As for the elderly, Stillson reminds that the aging process itself decreases sensitivity and blood flow. “Other medical conditions might decrease sensitivity, making it more difficult to know when you’re experiencing frostbite,” she said. “Things like arthritis or those with diabetes that might have neuropathy, might not feel the sensations of being very cold. So if it’s 40 degrees below zero and you see your elderly neighbor outside shoveling and they’re still out there 15 to 20 minutes later, maybe lend them a helping hand so they can go in and warm up.”

In addition to the obvious method of prevention — covering exposed skin — Stillson also reminds residents to remember to take breaks and go inside to get warm and dry and not stay outside for extended periods of time. “When it’s extremely cold like we experienced recently, don’t go outside unless you absolutely have to.”

