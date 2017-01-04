Oh Christmas Tree

Christmas has come and gone, and for many that means it’s time to pack up the holiday decorations until next year. This might include disposing of a Christmas tree outside, or packing up an artificial tree and storing it in a box. Whatever the case, as January passes by, the decorations typically come down.

Many people and families update their trees or decorations every few years. But that’s not the case for 92-year-old Rock Rapids resident Pat Jackson, whose artificial tree dates back approximately 90 years.

“I don’t know anybody else who has a 90-year-old Christmas tree,” said Jackson, “and I’ve never seen another tree quite like this one.” Jackson’s tree consists of green dyed feathers wound around branches made of wire. She and her late husband Galen inherited the tree from Galen’s parents, and the tree figured prominently in Jackson family Christmases for many, many years.

Purchased by Galen’s parents from Lukasiewicz Furniture, Carpeting & Appliance in Farwell, Nebraska, where Galen grew up, the 4-foot tall artificial tree was made to fold up and down and “become like a broomstick,” said Pat Jackson. “We’ve not folded it up and down for quite a few years though.”

Randy Lukasiewicz, whose sister recently sold the family furniture store in Farwell, said he learned of the Jacksons’ unique Christmas tree a number of years ago. “I had been researching some of the history of Farwell and I found a 1939 photo of the town baseball team. Galen was the batboy and his dad was the manager, and I learned that Galen was living in Rock Rapids. Galen was a classmate of my dad’s and we were both pretty interested in the history of Farwell so that’s kind of how I got to know him, and I was able to visit with him and Pat a few times,” said Lukasiewicz.

A few years ago Randy received some information from Pat about the Jackson Christmas tree and the story behind it. “We confirmed that Galen’s parents bought the tree from my family’s furniture store 90 years ago, and they used the tree for years and years ever since Galen was born, and then Galen and Pat used it for years and years as well. I think it’s pretty interesting that the tree has actually outlasted the business.”

These days Jackson proudly displays the tree on a small corner table in her living room, but when her and Galen’s children were growing up, the tree was placed in their bedroom. “Most years we would have Christmas at our house, and I can remember the kids putting some ornaments and garland on the tree,” said Jackson.

The couple also used to take the tree down every year but now she simply leaves the decorations on, puts a cover over it and moves it into the garage, “until next year,” she said.

There’s not much of the original garland left, and some of the wire in the branches is now exposed, but the tree still looks largely the same as it has for the last 90 years. “I have a lot of good memories of having Christmas here and this tree was there for it all,” said Jackson.

