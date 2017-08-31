New playwright creates part for longtime actor

Nancy Kraayenhof of Steen, Minnesota, does not consider herself a writer, though she has contributed a weekly column to some area newspapers for more than 10 years. Her husband, Doug, has been involved in the theater for many, many years, and acted in many River Valley Players’ shows throughout the years. After Doug suffered a stroke in 2015, Nancy said she was worried he’d never get back on stage again, and that’s what caused her to become a writer or, more specifically, a playwright.



Nancy set to work on a play that would become “Decimal Point of View.” The play was performed for the first time in Hills, Minnesota, in March, and will soon be performed a second time by the River Valley Players in Rock Rapids.



“The play is all about a family situation. There are a brother and sister that bicker a lot even though they’re grown up and it’s really funny. I wrote the father part in the play specifically for Doug,” explained Nancy.



Doug took on the role of actor once more when “Decimal Point of View” was performed in Hills in March, while Nancy took on a new role — director. “It was my first time directing anything. It was a little freaky but it worked out so well. It went over just amazingly. I was so pleased,” said Nancy.



She described the father part she wrote for Doug as a role in which the character “is so busy with his own situation that he ignores everything that’s going on around him. He’s trying to pass kidney stones and he wants to go back to work. He is just hilarious. He comes on and off stage a lot, he sits in his favorite chair. He’s basically oblivious to everything else that’s going on around him. It’s all about him. It’s not a huge part but it’s really funny.”



The scenes involving the father character all included him reading something, whether from a book, newspaper or magazine, which made it so that Doug didn’t have to memorize all his lines. The part was a perfect fit for him, and could potentially be a great part for a newer actor or actress as well.



“I was really glad that he did it. He did great and it was really funny,” said Nancy, who added she really enjoyed writing the wife’s part as well. “In the play, the mom lost her job because of a memory issue. The gal who played the part in Hills really took the part and made it her own, and she stole a lot of the scenes she was in.”



Nancy was chosen to direct the River Valley Players’ performance of “Decimal Point of View” and said she’s really looking forward to doing it a second time. “Some of the people from River Valley Players came to the show in Hills and saw it and they asked me to do it in Rock Rapids,” said Nancy. “Gary Van Wyhe and his wife were there and Gary told me that I just had to do it in Rock Rapids. He took it to the River Valley Players board and they liked it, so I’m excited to do it again.”



The name of the play comes as a result of a character, the son, who works for the IRS and creates an algorithm that ends up making him rather wealthy. “He uses this algorithm in the town and the next thing you know he’s got all this money in his account. His wife thinks he stole it, the mother is losing her memory so she doesn’t get what’s going on, and the father is rather oblivious to it all. It’s really quite comical,” said Kraayenhof.



The second performance will be slightly different than the first as Kraayenhof went back and added a scene to make the play a little bit longer. “The struggle was that it didn’t matter how long I wrote or how long it was on paper, it just wasn’t long enough on stage, and it didn’t matter how much I slowed it down. So I added a scene after we did it in Hills.”



She said the new scene involves the forgetful mother interacting with the cable guy, who has come to fix the TV and is met with a barrage of questions. “He answers them all but she keeps asking questions because she doesn’t remember that she’s already asked them, and then when he goes outside to check the cable she forgets that he was even there in the first place. So when he comes back inside she gets it in her head that he’s there to see their single daughter. It’s pretty funny and I’m excited to see that scene played out because I haven’t seen it anywhere other than in my head.”



In order for “Decimal Point of View” to be registered and endorsed online at a website such as Samuel French, it has to be produced by three separate theaters. The River Valley Players performance will be the second production, and Kraayenhof said a couple other groups are reading through it right now as well.



“I’m really excited to see who in Rock Rapids will do the parts. It’ll be really interesting to see different people playing the parts,” said Kraayenhof.



Auditions for the River Valley Players production of “Decimal Point of View” will take place Sept. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. in the basement of the Rock Rapids library.