New name, same goal

For the past nine years, Curves in Rock Rapids has been helping women get in shape. Recently the name of the fitness facility changed, but the goal of helping women reach their fitness potential is the same.

Glenna Klaassen, owner of the former Curves, changed the name to Get Energized and changed the program. “We just wanted to move with the times,” she said of the change. The program offers new and different techniques to help women exercise.

“Get Energized mainly targets women who are 30 years old and older to help them get in shape without using weights or pushing them too hard,” said Klaassen. Currently, the oldest member at Get Energized is 89 years old, while most of the members are in their 60s and 70s.

Get Energized, which is exclusively for women, involves several activity stations, each with a different machine or exercise. Women complete the exercise for a set amount of time before the program announcer instructs them to change stations.

Recently, Klaassen added a sauna, a tanning bed and shaker machines. “All of those help contract and relax muscles,” explained Klaassen.

Klaassen is hosting an open house at Get Energized for the public to see the changes Thursday, Sept. 7 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Vendors will be set up throughout the day and visitors can register for prizes.

Get Energized will continue to offer the same hours the former Curves did: Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

