New faces voted to local school boards

By | Posted September 21st, 2017

Area voters headed to the polls for local school board elections across Lyon County on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Voters in the Central Lyon school district voted incumbent at-large board members, Keri Davis and Scott Postma, to four-year terms. Both board members ran unopposed for their seats. A total 228 votes were cast with 108, or 47.37 percent, going to Davis, and 105, or 46.05 percent, going to Postma. There were 15 write-in votes cast.

In the George-Little Rock school district, incumbent Wade Netten ran unopposed for his seat in District 2. Netten received 93, or 98.94 percent, of the 94 total votes cast, which included one write-in vote. In District 3, Kristi Landis ran unopposed for the seat being vacated by Ryan Klinkenberg, who chose not to run for re-election. Landis garnered all 103 of the 103 total votes cast by District 3 patrons, securing a four-year term on the board.

Patrons of the West Lyon school district in Districts 1 and 2 had a choice on the Sept. 12 school election ballot. In District 1, incumbent board member Troy Bauder and challenger Vince Smith each ran for the seat’s four-year term. A total 178 votes were cast with 89, or 50 percent, going to Bauder and 87, or 48.88 percent, going to Smith. There were two write-in votes.

The District 2 seat, currently held by Kyle Knobloch who chose not to run, was also on the ballot. Jennifer Jenson and Mark D. Timmerman ran for the seat, with 93 votes cast. Jenson garnered 53 of the votes, or 56.99 percent and Timmerman received 40 votes, or 43.01 percent.

In District 3, incumbent director Scott Lee ran unopposed and received 26 votes.

The results were unofficial as of press deadline. The Lyon County Board of Supervisors met Friday, Sept. 15 to canvass the elections.

