More than just speaking

Speaking in front of people is not a skill every high school student is comfortable doing. More than 20 Central Lyon High School students have been working on refining their speaking, acting, singing and dancing skills for the Iowa High School Speech Association large group speech contest. Eight groups performed at the contest Saturday, Jan. 21 in Sheldon. Those receiving a “I” rating advance to the state competition in February.

Four teams competed in the group improv category. Students are given a situation drawn at random to use when making up a story and acting it out. Two minutes of preparation time is allowed to create a five-minute presentation where creativity and teamwork is vital. Group improv comprised of Liza Bosler, Devin Miller and Zach Springer and group improv comprised of Hope Rasmussen, Austin Thomas and Brady Wright each earned a division I rating, indicating excellent performances. Group improv comprised of Emma Chase, Jerry Stratton, Joseph Tilstra and Cony Wilson and group improv comprised of Andrew De Noble, Trey Murray, Jacob Van Veldhuizen and Ian Wells each earned a division II rating, indicating a good performance.

Two teams competed in the ensemble acting category where students act out a scene from a play or book without props or costumes. The ensemble acting group of Haley Borman, Liza Bosler and Ian Wells earned a division II rating. The ensemble acting group of Austin Thomas and Zach Springer earned a division I rating.

The mime group of Liza Bosler, Sierra Reed and Nayle Gil earned a division II rating. Mime participants act out a situation or story with their bodies. No talking is allowed.

Three students competed in the radio news broadcasting category, Cole Hoogendoorn, Jadon Poppinga and Jay Waagmeester, and earned a division I rating. Students participating in this category gather, edit, organize and shape a radio news broadcast of seven minutes in length. Vocal variety and enthusiasm are important in the category.

Preparations for the contest started with a meeting in September. Sign-up sheets were distributed and participants listed their first, second and third preferences of who they wanted to work with and the categories they wanted to participate in. “The kids know who they work best with,” said first-year large group speech coach Rebecca Hakeman of the grouping process. Hakeman said she also left the process of finding material up to the students for the most part. “I let the ensemble groups find their pieces because they had a good idea of what they wanted to do and what would work best with their group,” she said. She helped the mime group brainstorm some ideas for its selection.

The groups practiced as often as schedules would allow, mostly in the mornings, to prepare for the contest. “During practices we tried different scenarios and tried different things,” said Murray, a group improv team member participating in his first speech contest. Hakeman said most of practice time was spent brainstorming ways to change aspects of the performances and developing the characters. “Once a student found their niche with a character, we worked on developing that character in different ways,” she explained. De Noble said Hakeman’s coaching in this area was helpful.

For Hakeman, a special education instructor in her first year at Central Lyon, coaching large group speech is a natural fit. “I participated in speech in high school and did theater and drama and loved it,” she said. “This (working with large group speech) has been a lot of fun and I’m excited to see how the students progress year over year.”