

There are few people who deserve more respect than America’s veterans, the brave men and women who fight to defend our freedoms. The Honor Flight Network has been working tirelessly to honor and thank veterans by bringing them to Washington, D.C., for a trip of honor, at no cost to the veterans. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the very first Midwest Honor Flight mission sent 85 veterans (most with their own guardian) to Washington, D.C., on a trip they’ll never forget.



The 85 veterans that went are from communities all across northwest Iowa and southeast South Dakota, with three of them from Lyon County. Their trip started in the early morning hours of Aug. 22 and the flight returned them to the Sioux Falls airport late that evening.



“It was a long day but it was well-organized, and I thought it was a great deal for the veterans,” said Jim Keizer, a Korean War veteran who lives in Doon. Keizer said he heard about Midwest Honor Flight earlier in the year and so he decided to call the group and apply for the upcoming trip. He had been to Washington, D.C., a number of years ago, but said this second trip was more than worth it. “We saw a lot of the memorials … World War II, Korean, Vietnam. We saw a number of the other buildings and also the Air Force memorial and Marines memorial.”



Keizer served as a tank mechanic in the army toward the end of the Korean War. “The war was supposed to be over, but we were right up on the DMZ (demilitarized zone, a strip of land running across the Korean Peninsula between North Korea and South Korea) for all the time that I was there.”



Alan De Boer, also from Doon, is a Vietnam War veteran, but unlike Keizer he had never been to Washington, D.C., before. “It was quite moving. We went and visited the World War II Monument, Korean Memorial, and Vietnam Memorial. We also saw the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. I was pleased that we could go see the memorials, especially for the guys who lost some of their comrades there.”



De Boer, who served in the Air Force from 1972-1976 and was stationed in Thailand and Guam during the Vietnam War, said he was both grateful and surprised that he was able to be on the flight. “I figured the World War II veterans would go first, and then the Korean veterans, so I thought it’d probably be a couple years for me. So I was quite surprised that I got to go on this flight.”



The Honor Flight Network gives top priority to World War II and Korean War veterans, as well as terminally-ill veterans from all wars, but a number of Vietnam War veterans were accepted for the trip as well.



LaMont Freese, the third Lyon County veteran who went on the trip, is also a Vietnam War veteran. Freese served in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and was able to see the traveling Vietnam War Memorial a number of years ago, but like De Boer, he had never been to Washington, D.C., before.



“My wife had found out about Midwest Honor Flight online and she applied for the both of us. She went as a guardian,” explained Freese. “We really enjoyed the trip. It was quite interesting because I got to see things I’d never seen before.”



Freese described the experience as something he won’t forget. “It was somewhat emotional. I knew a fellow that died over there (in Vietnam) so I looked his name up on the wall.”



As moving as the sights of Washington, D.C., were, one of the most powerful moments of the trip came after the group landed at the Sioux Falls airport later that evening.



“When we came back we had quite a surprise. There were a number of people at the Sioux Falls airport, which most of us veterans didn’t have much knowledge about up until we got there,” said Keizer.



“I didn’t really expect to see anyone. I thought we’d just get off the plane and that’d be it, but I bet there were 200-300 people there just cheering us in. It was quite exciting,” said Freese.



De Boer was not expecting people in Sioux Falls, either. In fact, as he was walking through the corridor toward the airport lobby, he caught himself wondering what “all the hooting and hollering” was about.



“It never even dawned on me that there would be people waiting for us. It was quite moving,” said De Boer, who credited Midwest Honor Flight’s president and director, Aaron Van Beek, with doing an excellent job planning every aspect of the trip.



“I was very pleased,” continued De Boer. “Some of the other veterans said it best … this was a lot better of a welcome home than it was when we came home during the Vietnam era. There was such division in the country that you didn’t even want to broadcast that you were in the service because of that. But the whole airport lobby was full that night. There were a few hundred people there. It was really moving and I was very happy.”