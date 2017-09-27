Mayoral and council races set for Nov. 7

Residents in all eight communities in Lyon County will be asked to head to the polls for city elections Tuesday, Nov. 7. In five communities, the four-year term of the current mayor will be up for reelection, including Rock Rapids where three candidates have filed paperwork for the seat. The mayors in Alvord, Larchwood, Lester and Little Rock are also up for reelection. Four candidates are vying for two seats on the George city council and three candidates are seeking election to two city council seats in Little Rock, including incumbent Bill Henrichs.

Alvord

In Alvord, incumbent mayor Mark Nagel is running unopposed for another two-year term. Three city council seats will be up for election including that of incumbent councilman Dennis Thielvoldt. Jacqui Grotewold and Sam Metzger are also seeking election for four-year terms on the council.

Doon

Three council seats are up for election in Doon, including that of incumbent councilman Jerry Keizer. Matt Van Engen is also seeking election to the council.

George

Four George residents are seeking election to two open seats on the city council in that community. Robert Gruis, Matt Hilbrands, William Koopman and Carola O. Vivian are all seeking election to four-year terms on the council.

Inwood

Incumbent council members, Kyle Knobloch and Kenny Scholten, are seeking reelection to their seats on the Inwood city council. Gary Klarenbeek is running for the third open seat.

Larchwood

Mayor Dean Snyders is running unopposed for another two-year term in Larchwood. Incumbent council members, Ken Kerkvliet and Mike Metzger, are also running unopposed for their respective seats.

Lester

In Lester, Daniel Gerber is running unopposed for another two-year term as mayor. Incumbent council members Lance Boote and Pam Hawf are also running unopposed for their respective seats.

Little Rock

Incumbent Little Rock mayor Jeff Kruse is running unopposed for another two-year term. Two seats on the city council are up for election. Incumbent councilman Bill Henrichs is seeking reelection to his seat while Terry Cohoon and Diane Peters are also seeking election to four-year terms.

Rock Rapids

Rock Rapids will have its first contested race for mayor in a decade. Two residents with prior city government experience are opposing incumbent mayor Jason Chase for election to a two-year term. Chase was elected in 2007 after running against then mayor Lawrence Lupkes. Lupkes and former city councilman Matthew Oedekoven have both filed nomination paperwork for the Nov. 7 city election. Incumbent councilmen Cody Hoefert and Ed Reck are both seeking reelection to their respective seats while Michelle Sprock is running for election to one of them. Council member Tami Murray is seeking election for a two-year vacancy term. Murray was appointed to the council to fill a vacancy and is seeking election to fill the remainder of the term.