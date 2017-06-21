Lyon County Straight Shooters wrap up successful year

The Lyon County Straight Shooters hosted its end-of-the-year fun night June 15 at the Rock Rapids Gun Club. The night included a meal and some time out on the gun range and was an excellent way to cap off the season.

More than two dozen students are members of the Straight Shooters group, ranging from fifth grade rookie level all the way through high school. A number of the students recently competed at the state competition in Cedar Falls. Veronika Stubbe, who just completed fifth grade at Central Lyon, placed fifth in the girls’ rookie division, and George-Little Rock junior Dayton Harson took second place in her division.

“I’ve been shooting since I was in eighth grade. This is the fourth or fifth time I’ve been to the state competition,” said Harson, who earlier in the year shot two perfect rounds of 25 each, back to back. “I got second in a shoot that was a home shoot, and I shot against a guy from Sibley and we both got the same score, so we had a shoot-off and that’s how I got my 50 straight.”

The Lyon County Straight Shooters meet Mondays and Thursdays beginning in April and practice for about two hours. “I started this year and I think it’s really fun,” said Stubbe, who said her favorite aspect of shooting is the challenge of trying to hit the target.

Stubbe got fifth place in the girls’ rookie class at the state competition. “There were 20 girls in the rookie class,” explained her father, Wyatt. “For her to do so well was a pretty cool thing. She started shooting in April, but before that her only experience with guns was shooting at a few targets out in the country.”

Harson said both her parents and friends encouraged her to give trapshooting a try, and she fell in love with the sport quickly. “I get to interact with a lot of people and it’s a really fun sport that other people should try. It’s definitely one of my favorite sports.”

She said she’s always learning and trying to improve. “It’s gotten easier for me because I get used to it every year and I can improve on what I’ve done, but if I shoot doubles or handicap, that’s a little more challenging because I’m not really used to that.”

Harson has taken it upon herself to encourage younger kids to give trapshooting a try. “For middle-schoolers or anyone who likes to shoot, just try it for a year, and if you don’t like it that’s OK. But if you do like it, then keep going because you can get scholarships for college.”

Harson has already been thinking about how she can combine her talent for trapshooting with her desire to go to college. “I definitely hope to keep shooting even after high school. I’m looking at colleges that offer trapshooting but I haven’t found any that offer a four-year degree yet. But I’ll definitely keep this as a hobby and I’ll come back and I’ll be a coach for these guys when I’m in college.”

