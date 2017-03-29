Local student semifinalist in State Geography Bee

The ability to collect and recall information has allowed George-Little Rock seventh-grade student, Shealyn Denekas, to become somewhat of a geography whiz. She defeated a handful of other George-Little Rock students (in grades 4-8) in the school’s geography bee in early December.

But the competition didn’t end there. Champions from schools throughout the state were invited to take a qualifying test to determine whether they’d be invited to the Iowa National Geographic State Bee, which is the second level of the National Geographic Bee competition. Denekas was informed late February that she was among the 100 top-scoring students in Iowa and had been named as a semifinalist, eligible to compete in the 2017 Iowa National Geographic State Bee.

Denekas said she wasn’t really expecting to advance to state-level competition, let alone win her school’s geography bee. “I thought I would get eliminated in the first round but I made it to the final round and won the tiebreaker. And then a while later I took the (qualifying) test and I felt like I went too quickly because I still had about a half hour left when I finished.”

Denekas was in her science class when she found out she’d been named a semifinalist. Her social studies teacher, Joel Hoogland, informed her she had qualified. She then told her class, and by lunchtime everyone knew.

The state geography bee competition will be at the University of Northern Iowa Campus Maucker Union Friday, March 31. “It’ll basically cover material similar to what Mr. Hoogland has covered in his social studies classes over the last couple of years. That’s all fair game,” said Shealyn’s mother, LaRae. “They won’t pick a high school level question, as far as difficulty goes.”

This year marks the 29th National Geographic Bee competition. Each year the National Geographic Society invites up to 100 of the top-scoring students in each of the 50 states as well as the District of Columbia to compete in the state bees. Each state champion will receive $100, the National Geographic Concise Atlas of the World, 4th Edition, and a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the National Geographic Bee Championship at the National Geographic Society headquarters from May 14-17.

The national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society (including a subscription to National Geographic magazine) and an all-expenses-paid expedition to the Galapagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II.

To prepare for the state bee, Denekas has been studying out of two books her grandma bought for her. “They’ve really helped me. One of them is all about countries, their capitals, their highest and lowest points, and things like that. It’s kind of overwhelming to try to memorize all that stuff.”

Denekas will be the only Lyon County participant at the state competition. She said she’s really looking forward to the experience. “I’ve just been able to collect and memorize a lot of information about geography as I’ve gone through school. It’s just what I know.”

