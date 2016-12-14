Leaving the front desk – REC’s DeBoer set to retire

By | Posted December 14th, 2016 |

For years, patrons of Lyon RuralElectric Cooperative have been welcomed by Glenda DeBoer. She has been the face at the front desk of Lyon REC for 29 years. She has been a valued employee, and her dedication to members has been appreciated by all. She is set to retire Dec. 31.

“My job was as cashier/billing clerk and, of course, there were always some upgrades through the years,” said DeBoer. “I started here 29years ago. A local person told me about the job so I decided to apply and I was lucky enough to get it.”

DeBoer enjoyed her work experience over the years. Her favorite part of the job was being able to interact with the people, including customers and co-workers. “That’s what I’ll miss the most,” she said.

DeBoer described her work experience as fairly consistent, saying that any changes throughout the years were always gradual, as far as what her duties were and what the company was like.

Now that she’s preparing for retirement, there’s only one thing on her mind. “I’m going to enjoy life,” she said with a smile.

Lyon REC will celebrate DeBoer’s career and retirement with an open house Friday, Dec. 16, from 1-3:30 p.m. at the REC building, 116 S Marshall St.

