Learning at the Lake

By | Posted June 28th, 2017 |

The great outdoors offers young learners an opportunity to explore a variety of topics and learn about the environment, habitats, animals and much more. Emily Ostrander, Lyon County Conservation naturalist, takes that learning opportunity to a new level for area youth during her summer conservation camps and Lake Pahoja Recreation Area in Lyon County provides the perfect outdoor classroom for Ostrander’s lessons.

Several conservation camps got underway last week at Lake Pahoja and a number of enthusiastic learners explored the area to learn about bugs, slime and mini critters.

“Bugscout Camp” was featured Monday and Tuesday, June 19-20, and gave youth ages 7-8 a chance to learn about insects through games, hikes, crafts and starting their own insect collection.

Kids ages 5-6 were also given opportunities for hikes, games and crafts to learn about the world of slime in “Slime Camp” Wednesday and Thursday. Participants used nets to find “slimy” live creatures, learned about frogs and discovered a variety of animal homes. “I found where some pocket gophers and some bugs live,” said one participant during the “Slime camp” hike.

The last of four sessions of “Mini-Critters Camp” was conducted Friday, June 23. The camp for 3- and 4-year-olds and an adult let kids explore a variety of animals through stories, songs, games and hikes. The focus of Friday’s final session was animal scat and featured a variety of animal furs for the kids to touch. Participants hiked throughout the area near the east shelter house to find and identify a variety of animals’ scat as well as to look for other things animals may leave behind. “I found some feathers!” one participant exclaimed.

For Ostrander, the camps provide a way to bring the learners to the outdoors and to pass on knowledge they can use well past the summer. “We hope our campers and their families will gain more of an appreciation for all the outdoors has to offer,” she said.

