Larger band beating to new drums

When Emily Deutsch started as the Central Lyon middle school band director in 2008, 54 students participated in the middle school band. At the start of the current school year, that number was 95. As the middle school band expanded, the number of percussionists surpassed the number of drums available and the handed-down equipment was not ideal for younger band students. “The old equipment did not fit the students properly and the old drums were too heavy for the percussionists to carry,” said Deutsch.

This spring, Deutsch and the Central Lyon middle school band received a Lyon County Riverboat Foundation competitive grant to purchase new drums for fifth- through eighth-grade percussionists. The total cost of the equipment, which included five wedges, or snare drums, five bass drums of varying sizes, and two quads, was around $7,700. The grant amount was $5,568.60 and the remainder of the cost was paid for with funds from fees charged for summer band lessons for students.

The percussion equipment further enhances the middle school band experience. Deutsch has also expanded the band’s marching program by purchasing new uniforms and entering the band in marching competitions against other competitive middle school marching bands. The group has competed at the King Turkey Days parade in Worthington, Minnesota, and earned first place in the middle school division the past five years. The band has also competed in Chester, South Dakota, where they earned runner-up honors twice; and the Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “They do not give out trophies for the middle school division at the Festival of Bands,” explained Deutsch, “but it is still a great experience for the students to participate in such a big festival.”

While the band has enjoyed success and growth, it still starts with the basics. “Middle school band is what prepares the students for high school band,” said Deutsch.