Lake Pahoja gets new shelter house

A new shelter house is being built at Lake Pahoja Recreation Area and it is expected to be completed just in time for Memorial Day weekend. The shelter house is located just to the east of the beach and swimming area; it replaces a previous shelter house that had been on the site for approximately 30 years.

“The old shelter house was one of the original buildings out here, so it was about 30 years old and just kind of in disrepair, so we decided we needed something a little different, bigger and updated,” said Justin Smith, park ranger with Lyon County Conservation.

Construction on the new shelter house began last fall. The old building was demolished first and the old footings were taken out. New footings were then poured, and Smith said that contractors came and put the shell of the building up early this winter. “After the shell was up the concrete guys came back in and poured the floor and now we’re doing a lot of work on the inside,” added Smith.

He said there were about a half-dozen contractors that worked to put up the main structure, two to three electricians who worked on the facility, three to four plumbers, and a few employees from Lyon County Conservation.

Once completed, the new shelter house will feature a variety of amenities the previous building didn’t have. “Our old one didn’t have any bathrooms in it, but this one will have two bathrooms. It will also have a kitchen with a stove, refrigerator and microwave,” said Smith.

Additionally, the shelter house will include a pull-down screen Smith said could be used to show videos or photos if someone wants to rent the building for a wedding reception or other special event. The building will also feature a semi-enclosed porch with a roof over it and will include several foldup, roll-around tables so people can move them around as needed. The new building will also have air conditioning and heating.

Smith said the money for the new building comes from the lake’s savings account, and they also get some money from Grand Falls Casino & Resort. “Thirty percent of the revenue we make during the year goes into our savings account here, and a lot of the money for the shelter house comes out of that. And we also get some hotel/motel tax dollars from the casino. They pay their hotel tax and we end up having to pay taxes out here for our cabins too, and then we get some of that money back and so that’s the other main source for the funding.”

Smith said the shelter house should be completed by Memorial Day weekend. “We have our first rental then so we’re definitely hoping and planning to have everything done by then.”