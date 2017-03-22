Individual speech acts selected for all-state

Three Central Lyon students and one George-Little Rock student received nominations for all-state individual speech following their performances at the state speech contest Saturday, March 11.

Central Lyon seniors, Hope Rasmussen and Austin Thomas, and junior Brady Wright received all-state nominations. George-Little Rock senior Abby Vander Laan was also nominated.

“I was ecstatic to find out that I had made all-state!” said Rasmussen, who performed a piece in the prose category. “My mom did oral interpretation in her day, so she picked out one of her favorite pieces for me that she took to state in South Dakota. The piece depicts a little girl who is locked and chained in the basement, beaten by her parents. Is she an innocent child or a monster?”

Rasmussen participated in large group speech each of the last four years but didn’t do individual speech until this year. She said she wasn’t sure why, but was glad that all of her hard work over the past few months has paid off.

Thomas received all-state nominations in the poetry and acting categories. He wrote both of his own pieces, and described being able to write and perform as a personal outlet.

Wright also received two nominations: one for his literary program piece and the other for his prose piece. “I just like bringing home banners,” quipped Wright, before adding that he’s glad he’ll get to perform one last time this year. “Hope and ‘Bucky’ (Austin) are two of the greatest speech people I’ve ever worked with, and I’m glad I get to be a part of this incredible opportunity with them. And Mrs. Kroon does so much for us. We are so unbelievably lucky to have a coach as passionate about speech as she is.”

Vander Laan received an all-state nomination for her expository address piece. “Abby will be presenting her expository (informative) speech on Abraham Lincoln. She’s a great girl,” said George-Little Rock speech coach Brenda Sandbulte.

The individual all-state speech festival will be in Cedar Falls Monday, March 27.