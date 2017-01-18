Ice fishing is cabin fever cure

Ice fishing can be fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors

It’s that time of year when the hustle and bustle of the holiday season is past, the temperatures drop, snow piles up and lakes and ponds freeze. Thankfully for Iowans, that means good fishing weather — ice fishing that is. “Where we live, ice fishing is an activity we can do every year, whether there is snow here or not,” said Emily Ostrander, Lyon County Conservation naturalist. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources also promotes ice fishing as a fun, inexpensive activity for anglers of all ages to get outdoors and avoid cabin fever.

Lyon County Conservation sponsored an ice fishing derby at Lake Pahoja Saturday, Jan. 14, to encourage residents to give ice fishing a try. “Lake Pahoja is a good kids’ fishing lake. It’s not so busy and it’s not huge so you don’t have to walk forever to get to your shack,” said Ostrander. “The derby is only two hours so it gives kids and families a great chance to come out and try it.”

Recently, the county conservation board received a grant from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation to purchase a 10-person ice shack to utilize during various programs and events, such as the ice-fishing derby. “We also got a grant for a fish camera that you download an app onto iPads or a phone and the camera sends off a wireless signal so you can watch it from those devices,” said Ostrander of additional gear purchased. “We used it at snow camp in December and the kids loved it. The technology, especially with high school kids, is a really great way to get kids interested in it, especially if the fish aren’t biting. It’s kind of cool to watch the fish look at your bait and not bite.” The grant was also used to purchase ice fishing poles and fish finders.

For first-time ice fishers, equipment can be a barrier to enjoying the great outdoors during an Iowa winter. But both Ostrander and the Iowa DNR say it shouldn’t be. According to the Iowa DNR, a five-gallon bucket has many uses — it can carry gear, works well as a seat, can haul your catch and can be used as an emergency floatation device if someone falls through the ice (turn the bucket upside down to trap air). The DNR suggests using a spud bar or ice auger (hand- or gas-powered) to cut a hole (no larger than 10 inches) in the ice and reminds anglers to clear the hole of ice chips with an ice skimmer. According to Ostrander, a gas-powered auger is one of the more pricey purchases of ice fishing equipment but says she’s found ice fishers are more than willing to drill a hole for those without one. “They like to use their augers,” she said. Ostrander also explained poles can be a subjective purchase as well. “You can use a regular pole if you want, like your summer fishing pole but different line is probably a good idea,” she explained. “You’ll probably spend more on the fishing line than you would on the pole.” Information from the DNR indicates ice fishing rods are usually short (18-24 inches long) and vary in stiffness depending on the type of fish you are pursuing. Some anglers build their own ice fishing rod from broken rods. Electronic sonar units are also something anglers may wish to purchase to help locate where fish are hiding. Fish usually stay at a specific depth during the winter, according to the Iowa DNR. “Kids especially will fish longer with fish finders,” said Ostrander.

The Iowa DNR says to think small and light when it comes to hooks, bait and fishing line. “We put a lighter-weight line on the poles we use,” said Lyon County Conservation park ranger Justin Smith, as he prepared a rod for a youngster during the derby. The DNR suggests ice jigs be brightly-colored to attract a fish’s attention and heavy enough to sink through the frigid water.

At Lake Pahoja, ice shacks of varying sizes and type dot the frozen lake. “Ice shacks have come a long way,” said Ostrander. The shacks provide protection from the wind and elements and give anglers a warmer place to enjoy the activity.

Equipment and skill aside, Ostrander says ice fishing puts everyone in the same category. “With ice fishing, you can be up there with people who fish in the summer who have boats. In the summer, you can’t get to all the locations on the lake to fish without a boat, but now you can,” she said. “That’s the nice thing about ice fishing — you can get to those spots.”

For youth participating in Saturday’s derby, it was all a matter of whether they were catching fish. “It’s fun but only if we’re catching fish,” said 9-year old Ethan Van Engen of Little Rock, whose dad has been ice fishing a couple years. Marshall and Grant Sievers were set up in the conservation’s ice shack Saturday to give ice fishing a try for the first time. “We like to take them fishing in the summer and they enjoy that so we thought we would give ice fishing a try,” said mom Laura Sievers of Rock Rapids. Marshall was quickly interested in watching the activity on the fish finder; however, within a short time 3-year-old Grant was less interested. “That’s why we brought along a backpack with other activities,” said Laura.

Ostrander can relate to the shorter attention span of the youngsters when it comes to ice fishing. “When I was a kid and went ice fishing, what that meant was we took along our sleds and our ice skates and if the fish were biting we sat, and if they weren’t we were doing other things and dad was fishing,” she said. “I love ice fishing for that reason.”