Got milk? Central Lyon FFA sophomores do

January 25th, 2017

Central Lyon once again has a vending machine for milk, with the machine under the supervision of FFA sophomores.

“Basically what we’re trying to do is trying to make sure we’re utilizing the ‘got milk’ machine for FFA purposes, which was what the purpose of the machine used to be,” explained Central Lyon ag education instructor and FFA advisor, Josh Rockhill.

FFA sophomores in Rockhill’s vocational agriculture classes will manage all aspects of the vending machine, and all proceeds will go toward the FFA trip they will take during their senior year.

“The students are in charge of purchasing, marketing, promoting, you name it and the sophomore class is in charge of it,” said Rockhill.“Each year, each sophomore class will be in charge of the machine and the proceeds they get from the machine will go toward their senior FFA trip.”

Rockhill hopes this new class project will be a good lesson in responsibility and that it will supplement some of the different things students do and learn as FFA members.

“Unfortunately we won’t have the machine for a full year this year, but we’ll be getting milk in it this week, and the students are going to be getting right into this project. Everything we make from as soon as the milk is in there until the end of the year will go toward their senior trip. Anybody can come and buy something out of there and the proceeds will go to this class. The proceeds from that machine will benefit each year’s sophomore class.”

Rockhill’s vocational agriculture class is split up into different committees, with some students in charge of marketing while another group will be responsible for inventory and a third group will focus on the financial aspects.

One of the things the marketing committee will be working on is a pair of commercials. “One commercial is going to be a mannequin challenge commercial with the ‘got milk’ slogan, and then the other one will involve us hopefully working with Multi-Rose (Metzgers’ dairy operation) to try to get some insight on the dairy industry and how we can use this machine to promote what they do on the farm as well as what we do here in FFA,” explained Rockhill.

The inventory committee will be responsible for the machine itself, including ordering the different types of milk products. “And then the third group will be in charge of the financial aspects,” said Rockhill. “They’ll have to ask themselves questions like ‘Are we making enough money?’ and ‘Are we keeping records the way we need to?’”

Rockhill’s FFA students are eager to incorporate this project into their class. “It’s nice that we’ll be able to use the milk machine to get the student body and our classmates more involved with FFA, and that they’ll be supporting us through it,” said sophomore Devin Miller. “It’s also another way to promote the FFA and it’s cool that we can do something like this in school.”

“Ultimately I hope this project will teach them money management skills and that they’ll learn about advertising and marketing and gain responsibility,” said Rockhill.

