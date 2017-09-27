Going LOCO for HOCO

Students at Central Lyon High School are preparing for 2017 homecoming with the theme “Going LOCO this HOCO.” Homecoming will be celebrated Oct. 2-6 with special dress-up days and activities throughout the week, including coronation of the 2017 homecoming king and queen Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Members of the homecoming court include: Bailey Herman, Becca Knobloch, Emily Popkes, Emily Vande Kop, Makayla Witt, Nile Christensen, Parker Metzger, Gable Sieperda, Colton Van Beek and Jacob Van Veldhuizen. Coronation begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Central Lyon High School gym.

For dress-up day themes, student council members designated Monday as pajama day, Tuesday as tropical Tuesday, Wednesday as class color day, Thursday as fashion disaster day and Friday as purple and gold day.

On Friday, high school students will compete in homecoming Olympics at 1 p.m. in the gym.

The varsity volleyball, cross-country and football teams will all compete at home during the week. On Thursday, the cross-country team hosts a home meet at Otter Valley Golf Course near George and the varsity volleyball team hosts Sioux Center. Friday the football team hosts Cherokee. Central Lyon FFA Chapter members will sponsor a tailgate supper before the game and a homecoming dance for students will conclude 2017 homecoming.

