Focus on wellness

Wellness, by definition, is the state or condition of being in good physical and mental health. For Health Services of Lyon County administrator, Melissa Stillson, it is part of a larger goal of increasing the physical health and nutrition for Lyon County residents and the focus of a program she’s implemented at Rosewood Heights in Rock Rapids.

Stillson recently completed a mandated community health needs assessment, which set priorities for an ongoing plan of action in the county’s health improvement plan, also required by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The first goal: educating Lyon County residents on the importance of physical health and healthy nutrition. “By December 2018, the objective is to decrease premature death in Lyon County by 3 percent by increasing physical health and nutrition education to Lyon County residents,” explained Stillson. “That’s where I came up with an overall wellness program.”

And she’s taking that education on the road across Lyon County and delivering wellness services to Lyon County residents. Twice a month, Stillson and members of her staff visit Rosewood Heights which provides income-based housing for people 50 years of age and older or persons with a disability. “I feel a lot of times within the health system we focus on the young. Within public health we have the healthy families program for prenatal through age 5, we have child development screenings and other screenings — all these things for the 0-21 population, but there’s nothing left for anybody after that,” said Stillson.

In looking at strategies for reaching the goal’s objective, Stillson saw wellness education as an opportunity. “I decided to use our local public health services grant dollars to help me get the information I need. I’m a nurse. I can educate people and use the skills that I have and the skills the nurses in my office have to do that,” she said.

Rosewood Heights was a natural place to start for the agency. “I had done a nutrition education program there and they asked if we could help them get started with an exercise program,” explained Stillson. After talking to residents there about healthy food choices, drinking water and trying to increase movement, Stillson incorporated exercise sessions into the time she spends there. “I gave them a physical activity tracker sheet for Monday through Friday and twice a month I go out and we do 30 minutes of activity,” Stillson said. “I leave a copy of the exercises so they can do them on their own time.”

With Bon Jovi playing upbeat music in the background, residents learn basic arm, back, leg and full-body moves that can be adapted to their individual abilities. “If you can lift your leg completely off the ground, that’s great. If not, at least tap your foot 10 times,” Stillson instructs. “You’re at least getting the blood flowing.”

The education is also flowing. “I’m flooding it (wellness education) to them but I have them thinking about it,” she said. “And if I have you thinking about it, then hopefully the unhealthy habits will decrease.” The other component to the wellness plan at Rosewood Heights is blood pressure monitoring. Stillson and her staff provide blood pressure clinics regularly toresidents and include education during those clinics. “So they’re monitoring their blood pressure. They’re learning about nutrition. And now they’re increasing physical activity because someone’s made them excited about it.”

Likewise, Stillson is excited to see where the wellness program will go. “The other piece of this program is I have to get more people to be educated about heart disease and the risk of having high blood pressure,” she said. And for Stillson, this component is personal. “When I started as administrator of Health Services I thought, ‘I had a mom, who was 62 years old, had a massive stroke and died because of uncontrolled high blood pressure.’ If my mom is just 62 and she’s either scared to go to the doctor or she can’t afford medication, and she didn’t want to tell anybody this was going on, how can I help change the lives of other people who may have a similar situation?”

Her solution? Health Services set up blood pressure clinics across the county for six to seven months out of the year in each community. “We conduct the clinics in gas stations when people are having coffee; we do them in community buildings when there’s nobody there; whatever it takes,” said Stillson. So far, the idea has helped toward the overall goal. “We’ve been able to assist three people in getting health insurance so now they’re on medication and their blood pressure and cholesterol are lower,” Stillson explained.

The clinics also give Stillson and her staff an opportunity to educate. “We ask,

‘Are you drinking enough water? Are you watching the salt in your diet?’ Then we give them written information as well so they’re getting written and verbal information.” The agency distributes relative information from the American Medical Association or American Heart Association and other reputable organizations.

“To me this is an everyday opportunity where we can increase the knowledge and education and get people to see a different approach to wellness,” said Stillson of the strategy. “People can be overwhelmed by health issues — whether it’s losing weight, managing diabetes or cholesterol. If someone can show you different ways to access an opportunity for help rather than having someone always saying ‘you need to drop 5 pounds,’ which is going to be more helpful?”

Ultimately, Stillson would like Health Services to offer similar clinics to county businesses and civic groups and conduct them at health fairs.

“Even if people monitored their blood pressure three or four times a year other than just during a yearly physical, it allows you to take a look at it, ‘like hmm, maybe I should do a little something different.’ It helps you be in control of your life and health,” said Stillson. “I feel like public health is just the provider who can help steer you in the direction of that.”

While increasing the physical health and nutrition for Lyon County residents is a community priority identified in a state-mandated report, it’s more than that for Stillson. “I’m really excited about this (wellness program) because I feel like I’m doing something for all populations and not just because they’re sick or frail but we’re trying to be preventative,” she said. “That’s one of the missions of public health is preventative measures for preventative health, preventative safety, and preventative education. We’re using our funding sources and making that money worth something besides just piles of brochures we hand out at a health fair.”