Fireworks vendor set

For the first time in decades, fireworks are legal in Iowa. This means businesses can sell fireworks, and consumers can buy them and shoot them off, so long as they remain within the law. A new state law passed in March authorizes the annual retail sale of fireworks in permanent structures from June 1-July 8, and also between Dec. 10 and Jan. 3. Temporary structures can be used to sell fireworks between June 13 and July 8.

During their regular meeting May 22, Rock Rapids city council members passed a local ordinance that closely mirrors the provisions in the state code. “The only thing we narrowed down was the time when you can start shooting them. We narrowed that from the first of June to the 15th of June,” explained councilman Cody Hoefert during the meeting. The city ordinance allows for sale of fireworks in the time frame authorized in the state code, subject to receipt of a license from the state fire marshal, also part of the state code. Sales operations must be from commercial-zoned districts in the city and vendors must have proof of adequate insurance.

However, June 1 has come and gone, and no fireworks licenses have yet been obtained by retailers. This is because the Iowa Fire Marshal’s office is still busy writing emergency regulations, and anyone planning to sell fireworks needs to obtain a permit through the fire marshal’s office before he/she can sell any fireworks.

Several individuals and businesses are eager to start selling fireworks just as soon as they get their permits. It’s Lit Fireworks, a newly-formed business partnership between Joel Bousema of Sheldon and Dan Winterfeld of Sioux Center, is preparing to sell fireworks in Rock Rapids, Sioux Center, LeMars, Alton, Rock Valley, Hull and Sheldon.“We were hoping to be open in Rock Rapids on June 1 because that’s when permit structures would be allowed to start selling, but it’s gotten pushed back because the fire marshal’s office is still trying to get their regulations written. Hopefully by the end of next week (June 9) we might be selling some fireworks,” said Bousema.

The Rock Rapids location of It’s Lit Fireworks will operate out of Todd Hilbrands’ building at 801 First Ave., on the corner of Highways 9 and 75. Todd and his wife, Arlys, will be operating that location and plan to be open as soon as possible.

“We’re very excited about it,” said Todd. “Joel and Dan are great guys and we’re looking forward to working with them. We’ve done quite a bit of work and our plan is to sell out of our building on the corner. It isn’t quite ready to go yet, but we’re coming soon.”

Hilbrands echoed Bousema’s comments, saying he’s ready to start selling fireworks just as soon as the fire marshal’s office is ready to start issuing permits. “We’ll be open as soon as we can, maybe by Wednesday (June 7). They’re so close to getting everything figured out. In a perfect scenario we’d already be open.”

Bousema and Winterfeld began thinking about starting It’s Lit Fireworks earlier this year when they received a heads-up from their friend, Randy Feenstra, state senator from Hull, who informed them the State of Iowa was looking to legalize the sale and discharge of fireworks.

Feenstra voted in favor of making fireworks legal because people were buying fireworks in South Dakota and shooting them off in Iowa anyway. Bousema and Hilbrands felt the same way. “People were going over to South Dakota and buying fireworks, coming back across the border and setting them off, and it was basically de facto legal for the last few years because the police and the communities weren’t getting too shook about it,” said Bousema.

Added Hilbrands, “All these years you’ve had people from not just Rock Rapids, but Lester, George, Little Rock, they were all going to South Dakota to buy fireworks. But now those tax dollars will be coming to Rock Rapids and Lyon County.”

It’s Lit Fireworks will have a wide-variety of selections, from sparklers all the way to the big commercial fireworks. “Some of the things that we will have will rival what you would think of as a commercial firework,” said Bousema. “We’ll have sparklers and smoke bombs that will be more than safe for kids, all the way up to these things that are called 500 gram cakes and huge artillery shells that are just awesome.”

The Rock Rapids city ordinance sets certain restrictions, some different from the state law. Fireworks can be set off from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. from June 15-July 8, and again from Dec. 10- Jan. 3 each year. Discharge hours are extended to 11 p.m. July 4 and to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Fireworks can not be sold to a person under the age of 18. Individuals under the age of 18 can not discharge certain fireworks without parental supervision. “They’re going to get in trouble and parents are going to get called and told ‘come get your kid’,” said Rock Rapids mayor Jason Chase. Violations of the ordinance are simple misdemeanors, punishable by a fine not to exceed $250.