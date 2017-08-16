Farming at the mercy of Mother Nature

There are few people who rely more on the weather than farmers, and this year they’ve had to deal with quite a few ups and downs. Much of northwest Iowa received higher-than-average rainfall amounts during the spring, but late June through July was the opposite, with rainfall amounts well below average. According to the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls, most of the area was seeing a deficit of at least 3 inches of rain by the end of July.

But the news isn’t all bad. In fact, despite the lack of substantial moisture throughout much of July, many fields in the area look good, all things considered.

“I’ve been pretty impressed with how the crops have been hanging in there, given the lack of rain,” said Brian Loerts, agronomist at Cooperative Farmers Elevator in Rock Rapids. “I have seen some curling of leaves on some corn, which is a symptom of drought stress, but it hasn’t been nearly as bad as what we saw in 2012 when the leaves were curled up all day long and wouldn’t uncurl until the evening came.”

The most recent U.S. drought monitor map, dated Aug. 8, had most of northwest Iowa in a moderate drought, while areas farther to the west, including most of central South Dakota, have been experiencing severe to extreme drought conditions. Many Lyon County fields were fortunate to receive rainfall Aug. 9 and again Aug. 13, and Loerts said the recent rainfall could make a big difference, particularly for the soybeans.

“The soybeans are still growing vegetatively and reproductively so I think the rain we got yesterday (Aug. 9), from a couple tenths to a couple inches throughout the area, will really help,” said Loerts.

Bob Ladd, who farms land northeast of Rock Rapids, agreed with Loerts’ assessment. “In better ground the crops are hanging in there, or at least as I drive by it looks pretty good. I think the rain we’ve gotten this last week will make a difference for the soybeans at the very least.”

However, Ladd stated he’s noticed some signs of drought stress here and there. “In some of the poorer ground that doesn’t hold moisture as well, things have been looking pretty tough,” he said. “I also know that some of the cow/calf guys are starting to really struggle now because a lot of the pasture areas have dried up. I know a couple of people who are planning to wean their calves early and start feeding their cows, and it’s kind of early for that,” Ladd explained.

Loerts has also observed some signs of drought stress. “The main symptom I’ve seen has been shorter beans. They’ve been a little bit slower getting to canopy.”

But while July wasn’t that kind to crops, August has been a different story. “I think our saving grace has been the cool temperatures we’ve had the last week and a half to two weeks,” said Loerts.

The entire state of Iowa saw below-average temperatures throughout the first week of August and continuing into the second week. Loerts explained that the cooler temperatures combined with a couple of well-timed rains may have been a big boost to the soybeans. “I was getting a bit concerned because in 2012 when it was so dry our beans actually matured faster because they just didn’t have any moisture to grow any more or put on any more pods. They just kind of shut down and our yields kind of suffered because of that,” he explained. “This latest rainfall may help the beans to put on more pods and to have bigger beans in those pods.”

Loerts explained soybeans have entered the R6 stage, or “full seed” stage, during which seeds experience rapid growth and pods reach peak weight. Any rainfall that occurs after the R6 stage is often “too little, too late” and thus the recent rainfall may have been just in time. “It varies a little bit year to year, but a rule of thumb is around Aug. 20 is when we hit the R6 stage, and that’s when you’ve got full pods. Shortly after that, plants go into senescense, where it senses daytime is getting shorter, they start to lose their leaves and let the grain dry,” said Loerts. “Typically you want rain before that R6 stage, and it varies year to year, but usually the rule of thumb is around Aug. 20.”

Loerts said he was a bit concerned about corn pollination, but is hoping for the best. “As of now everything looks good, but as we get more into the grain-fill period we’ll be able to better determine how things pollinated and how things will look,” he said. “The corn still has to put a lot of weight into the ears, as far as water and nutrients go, so the rain we’ve gotten will help with that.”

With several weeks remaining until harvest season, reason for optimism continues with the recent stretch of cooler temperatures and some well-timed rainfall after an otherwise unusually-dry July. When harvest season rolls around, farmers may very well point back to the more favorable conditions of early August as the difference between average yields and above-average yields.