Fairytale creatures, ogres and a donkey

A Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure will be presented on the Tom Gaspar Stage in Forster Auditorium at Central Lyon High School later this month when a full cast of Central Lyon students presentsShrek The Musical.“Shrek is one of the biggest and brightest productions Central Lyon has ever put together,” said Brady Wright, a Central Lyon senior cast as Donkey.

Shrek The Musicalis based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks animated film Shrek, and follows the tale of an ogre named Shrek. Shrek’s swamp is invaded by fairytale creatures that need his help in taking back their homes in Dulock from Lord Farquaad. In order to get his home back, Shrek has to help Lord Farquaad save Princess Fiona so he can become king.

On his way to meet Lord Farquaad, Shrek finds the wisecracking Donkey and enlists his help in rescuing the princess from her tower. The feisty princess resists her rescue but is hopeful she has found her true love, until she learns he is an ogre. As the trio travels back to Dulock a complicated love story develops. The tale includes a short-tempered bad guy, fairy-tale misfits, a fire-breathing dragon and, of course, a hero, and everyone lives happily ever after.

The comical production for the entire family proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears and beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre. “I was pretty excited when I heard the production this year was going to beShrek The Musical,” said cast member Jacob Van Veldhuizen, also a senior. “I know it will be a good show.”

The cast includes Justus Poppinga as Shrek, Wright as Donkey, Bergin DeBruin as Fiona, Zach Springer as Lord Farquaad and Callie Yeakel as the Dragon. Other cast members include Sami Ebel as Pinocchio, Noelle McCarthy as Gingy, Ian Wells as Captain of the Guard, Van Veldhuizen as Papa Bear/Big Bad Wolf, Ben Van Aartsen as Peter Pan/Farquaad’s dad, Gabe Kooiker as Ugly Duckling/guard, Rhiannon Keegan as White Rabbit, Korinna Thedens as Humpty Dumpty/rat, Emily Sides as Elf/greeter, Caitlyn Yeager as Sugar Plum Fairy, Liza Bosler as Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch, Emily Vande Kop as Mama Bear, Chris Johnson as Papa Bear/Thelonious, Madelyn Holland as Baby Bear, Dylann Van Berkum, Andrew De Noble and Jadon Poppinga as Three Pigs, Holly Berg as Mad Hatter, Luke Rasmussen as Pied Piper/guard, Lauren Langholdt as rat, Emma Chase as rat, Beau Daniels as guard/Bishop and Josh Riibe as guard. The cast has been rehearsing three nights per week since Aug. 31. The show is directed by Ann Langholdt and Rochelle Ebel.

Shrek The Musicalwill be presented Thursday, Oct. 26 and Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Central Lyon High School Office at 712-472-4051.