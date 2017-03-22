Entrepreneur settles in to Forster Court

Chad Van’t Hul has honed his repair and manufacturing skills over the years. When the entrepreneur started his own business, Van’t Hul Repair, four years ago, it was a modest operation located on his acreage south of Rock Rapids. Fast forward to 2017, and Van’t Hul Repair is now located on Highway 9 in the Forster Court industrial park on the east edge of Rock Rapids.

“We wanted to move to town because we wanted to better serve our customers’ needs and we wanted to expand our shop,” said Van’t Hul. “We felt that Rock Rapids’ new development on the east side was a great place to build the shop, especially with the easy access on Highway 9. It makes it easier for the customers, too,” he said. “We work on a lot of trucks and we have CNC machining now as well, so it’s nice to be a little more accessible for that.”

Van’t Hul was born and raised in Rock Rapids and said he grew up working and repairing things with his dad. He continued to work in the manufacturing field as an employee of Arrow Manufacturing for a number of years before starting his own business. “I take pride in my work, so being able to own and operate my own business has been really great,” he said. “I’ve also always done custom round bailing and I have such a huge customer base with that that transitioning to this business worked out perfectly. I went into repair and a lot of my customers followed me.”

Van’t Hul and his staff offer a wide range of services. “He does almost everything in mechanics and fabrication,” said Micah Freese, Rock Rapids Area Development director. “I don’t think he would turn down a job.” “We do a lot of mechanical repair, from trucks and trailers to farm machinery,” explained Van’t Hul, who has two full-time employees and two part-time employees. “Another big part of our company is CNC machining, which we started about eight months ago, and we’re hoping to expand that.” The company also makes custom parts, both for the business and for other companies. “We also do metal fabrication, on-call and onsite service and repair, and hydraulic hose repair,” added Van’t Hul.

The expanded services available at Van’t Hul Repair are now accommodated in a new 120×65-foot building in the recently-developed Forster Court Industrial Park. Land for future development was purchased by the Rock Rapids Area Development Foundation in 2009 and Hog Slats was one of the first businesses to locate there. In 2015, Rock Rapids Municipal Utilities was awarded a USDA Rural Economic Development Grant to build a speculative building, now occupied by Hilbrands Farming Service, in the area. Once that grant was closed, utilities general manager Jim Hoye applied for another USDA grant to build a second speculative building in the industrial park, the city’s third overall, and construction began in 2016. “The utilities writes for the grant in the amount of $300,000 which requires a 20 percent match. The utilities contributes that match and then the full amount is lent to the Rock Rapids Area Development Foundation,” explained Hoye. The development director then works to secure a business occupant for the building who pays the grant amount back over 10 years at 0-percent interest. “When those funds come in, we’re able to loan them back out, thus perpetuating economic development,” said Hoye of the program. “When you think about the challenges faced by anyone trying something new and how scary that can be, if you have to pay 5 or 6 percent interest, that’s a lot of money,” said Freese. “But if you can offset that with a low-interest loan, that’s a lot of dollars over 10 years. It just helps the business get started.” Iowa Department of Transportation RISE grants have provided funding to pave nearly 740 feet of road in Forster Court, making the industrial park even more attractive to potential businesses.

Van’t Hul said he was approached about two years ago by Rock Rapids’ then economic development director, John Hulshof, who asked him if he was interested in bringing his business to the industrial park, “but I was only two years into (my own business) and we were too young to expand at that time.” When Hulshof approached Van’t Hul again in the spring of 2016, the businessman was ready. After Hulshof retired in August, Van’t Hul worked with Freese, the new economic development director, and they were able to successfully bring Van’t Hul Repair to Forster Court.

When it comes to what he enjoys the most about operating his own business, Van’t Hul said it’s all about the customers and the work itself. “Making customers happy and having pride in what I do are the two big things for me.”