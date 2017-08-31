Education of a different kind

Maggie Landegent hopes to use her role as school nurse to also be an educator during the new school year. Landegent will be the school nurse in Lyon County schools.



As school nurse, Landegent will work closely with students and parents as well as administration to ensure all students have a healthy and happy school experience. “I want to work to help educate students, parents and other staff so students are able to meet their maximum potential in school,” she said. “I also enjoy getting to walk beside them through various health challenges and getting to advocate for their best interest.”



Landegent has extensive experience working with pediatric patients and will utilize this knowledge when working with the many aspects that encompass public health in the school setting. “I spent most of my nursing career working at Avera Children’s Hospital in the pediatric intensive care unit,” she said.



Landegent, formerly Maggie Metzger, was born and raised near Lester and graduated from West Lyon High School. She and her husband, Carlie, live outside Inwood with their 2-year old daughter, Breezy, and dog, Paisley. Carlie works at Meadowvale Dairy doing mechanical maintenance.



She said she’s excited to work in her former school, as well as the other districts in the county, in this new role. “Pediatric health management is something I am very passionate about,” said Landegent, who wants to promote and educate the public about healthy kids as much as possible. This new role, and the opportunity to interact with teachers, students and parents, seems to be just the right niche for Landegent. “I am so thankful for the background and experiences I have had but I have always thought this position serving the local schools would be an amazing opportunity,” she said. “I feel that God opened this door for me at just the right time.”