Doon Elevator adds more capacity, new automation in expanded facility

The landscape in Doon looks a little different these days. Doon Elevator recently completed construction of a new feed mill, one of the biggest changes to come for the privately-owned company that has been providing service to area agriculture producers for more than half a century. “This is state-of-the-art,” said Leonard Hoekstra, company president, of the new facility. “I don’t know if there’s anything else out there that we don’t have in the new mill.”

The need for additional capacity, challenges with an older facility and producer growth all drove the need for a new mill. “The new mill has a lot more capacity capability than we had before,” said Hoekstra. “A big day for us now is maybe 300 ton that we can mill so the big thing with the new mill is the number of tons we’re going to be able to do.”

The new facility offers more capacity than the previous setup with automation and efficiency as added bonuses. “We were making pig feed in a couple different mills at this location and the old mill didn’t have room for ingredients,” explained Hoekstra. The new facility boasts a 55-ton-per-hour mill capacity for making complete feed, 280 ton overhead load-out capacity once feed is mixed and ready to go out, and 360-ton capacity for ingredient storage.

The process in the new mill will be generated through a nearly fully-automated computer system. Glen Kelderman, mill operator, will oversee the process. “Basically, once an order gets sent to the mill, he’ll type in the order, tell the computer how many batches he wants, pick the load-out bin and away it goes,” explained Hoekstra. Ingredients for a load come in through overhead bins to mixers located in the basement of the facility. The computer system is pre-programmed with different speeds for the conveyors bringing the ingredients in and for each ingredient. “Certain ingredients are denser than others so this sets the speeds different for each one and for how fast they’re unloading,” explained Hoekstra. Corn for the feed comes from an added 10,000-bushel cone-bottom bin that feeds large rollers used to grind the corn. “There are two triple rollers and each has three 50-horsepower motors on them with 50-ton-per-hour grinding capacity,” explained Hoekstra. “We used to have double rollers with two 30-horsepower motors.” Once the feed is mixed it is conveyed up to one of 16 overhead bins. Trucks ready to transport the feed to the producer pull inside and one of two overhead chutes dumps feed into the trucks.

Safety features were also part of the new automation in the new facility. “Every bin has sensors at the top and bottom to let us know exactly how much feed is in the bin and the system keeps track of inventory,” explained Hoekstra. “It makes sure bins are empty before more feed can be dumped into it so we’re not dumping feed on top of another batch.”

The new automated process also pinpoints exactly how many pounds of each ingredient were used and the information goes through an accounting system on the computer. Currently, the bookkeeper enters all that information by hand.

“When it’s all done, all the ingredients are individually weighed and recorded so when the ticket is done, it gets sent back to the office for billing,” explained Hoekstra.

The automation is a welcome benefit for Hoekstra and the staff. “The amount of time it’s going to save is incredible,” he said. “From the amount of time it takes to make feed now to what this will be able to do, it should save quite a few hours.” And with the added capacity, automation and time savings, Hoekstra says Doon Elevator will continue to be viable and competitive. “After this, we should be in the forefront in the industry.”

The public is invited to an open house Saturday, April 1, with dinner and tours taking place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.