Designation provides housing tax credits

The city of Rock Rapids received an important designation recently that may help the community provide affordable housing in the future. The Iowa Economic Development Authority determined Rock Rapids meets the minimum qualifications to be designated a distressed workforce housing community for one year. “What this means is there’s opportunity for developers and contractors to receive incentives for building here,” explained Micah Freese, Rock Rapids economic development director. “Developers and contractors interested in developing homes that are $200,00 or less receive incentives through tax credits.”

The workforce housing tax credits encourage developers to build or rehabilitate housing within eligibility requirements. Projects must meet one of four criteria:

– Housing development located on a grayfield or brownfield site. According to the Iowa Economic Development Authority, grayfield sites are abandoned public buildings, industrial or commercial properties that are vacant, blighted, obsolete or otherwise underutilized. A grayfield has been developed and has infrastructure in place but the property’s current use is outdated or prevents a better or more efficient use of the property. Brownfield sites are abandoned, idled or underutilized industrial or commercial properties where real or perceived environmental contamination prevents productive expansion or redevelopment.

– Repair or rehabilitation of dilapidated housing stock.

– Upper-story housing development.

– New construction in a greenfield, a community with demonstrated workforce housing needs.

The developer must build or rehabilitate four single-family homes or at least one multi-family building containing three or more units or at least two upper story units. The housing project must be completed within three years of the award.

“It’s exciting to get on this list and hopefully influence some new construction in Rock Rapids,” said Freese.

The program could be a key tool in solving the affordable housing issue in Rock Rapids. “Ultimately, I applied for the application in order to promote affordable housing construction, which is a big need in Rock Rapids according to our recent housing study,” said Freese.

Contractors and developers who participate can receive tax incentives in a couple ways. A refund of state sales, service or use taxes paid during construction can be issued. Developers can also get an investment tax credit of up to a maximum of 10 percent of the investment directly related to the construction or rehabilitation of the housing. The tax credit is earned when the home or unit is certified for occupancy and can be carried forward for up to five additional years, according to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

For more information on the program, contact Freese, 712-472-4585.

