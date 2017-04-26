Cooking and seniors create good job fit

Dinner Date in Rock Rapids recently welcomed Margaret Stettnichs as a new site co-manager. Stettnichs manages the noon meal Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, with Nancy Onerheim managing on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Stettnichs came on board about two months ago. Prior to that she’d been a cook at Premier Estates. “I learned from that role that I like being around the elderly, and then when I was looking for a different job I thought of Dinner Date because I like to cook. So I called Nancy and she said, ‘Come on in!’ and I got the job,” explained Stettnichs.

Dinner Date offers a hot meal to senior citizens Monday through Friday at the Forster Community Center. The menus are created by a special dietician with Elderbridge Agency on Aging (which sponsors and funds Dinner Date) in Spencer, Iowa, and the food is provided by Central Catering out of Hawarden, Iowa.

Onerheim and Stettnichs decided to split up the days because Stettnichs didn’t want to work all five days of the week. “It’s a lot of responsibility to be here every day,” she said.

On a typical day, the food arrives around 10 a.m. and then it’s the site manager’s responsibility to check the temperatures for both the hot and cold food. They also have to pack up a number of meals to be delivered. “There are usually about 16 to 20 meals that get delivered and so we have to make sure to pack the right amount of food into the coolers so that everybody who’s supposed to get a meal actually gets one,” said Stettnichs.

After the meals are packed up, they are delivered to shut-ins by Meals on Wheels volunteers. The remaining meals are served at the community center to residents who called the day before and reserved a meal.

A number of volunteers, including Connie Kille, Brenda DeBerg, Darlene Eeten, Gail Johnson, Leona Harmsen, Jan Van Veldhuizen, LaDonna Clasen, Jane Baker and Nettie Roskam, assist the co-managers with serving and delivering the meals.

Dinner Date hosts anywhere from 4 to 12 people at the community building on a given day. “The number of people who come typically depends on whether there’s a special, such as someone from Sanford coming down to talk to the older people,” said Stettnichs.

“The county conservationist comes once a month and we have birthdays that we celebrate once a month, too,” added Onerheim. “Country Boutique comes three or four times a year, and State Farm comes in and does a Valentine’s party for us.”

Stettnichs says she really enjoys talking to the elderly and setting up games for them to play. “We do games at 11 a.m. and they can come in and play. I usually decide on a card game. I did bingo the first time and I think they got a little tired of that, but the next time we played cards and they had a lot of fun. They did a lot of laughing and talking.”

Stettnichs said Dinner Date is the right combination for her. “I really like talking to the people. I try to get conversations going. One guy told me that he likes to come down here and eat dinner for the company, so it’s nice to get a conversation going with them. And I like working around food. I love to bake and I love to cook, so it all kind of fits together.”

