Congressman Steve King tours Doon Elevator Co.

Doon Elevator Co. received a special visitor Wednesday, Aug. 2 — Congressman Steve King. King, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, represents Iowa’s 4th congressional district, which includes all of northwest Iowa as well as much of north central Iowa.

King toured the new feed mill at the privately-owned company. Mill operators, Keith and Glenn Kelderman, and company president, Leonard Hoekstra led the tour.

King said it’s important for him to get out into the communities he represents in order to better understand how different things work. “I always want to understand how everything works, and that’s not only wanting to know how the scales work but also wanting to know how people work with the equipment that we have. And the equipment that they have here is very, very impressive,” said King.

The process in the new mill is generated through a nearly fully-automated computer system. Glenn Kelderman, mill operator, oversees the process from behind a cluster of computer screens.

“The automation that’s there, and how efficiently and how tightly it’s built, not only the control system but also the safety that’s built in … it was all very impressive,” continued King.

King said it’s easy to be a strong supporter of businesses like Doon Elevator Co. because the success of such companies helps the local economy as well as family farms. “That’s another takeaway from this place — they’re set up here in such a way that they’re serving the family farm with a service that can’t be provided with this level of accuracy or efficiency on the family farm. Businesses like this one help keep family farms in business.”

The congressman said one thing he’s always believed is that “all new wealth comes from the land.” “We need to value-add to that corn stalk or that bean stem as close to it as we can, as many times as we can, and that’s part of what’s going on here. It’s about adding value, and it rolls back into this hog feed here and then back to producers as well.”

Concluded King, “It’s important for me to understand the marketing that’s there, and the purchasing that takes place, and how that affects our livestock producers around here. It just helps me have a better feel for the overall picture of what goes on here in the fourth district.”

