Common lady with a century of memories

Loretta Schlumbohm is a self-described “common ol’ lady.” The 100-year-old Alvord woman, who now resides at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, may have lived what she calls a plain and common life, but she’s packed a lot of memories into 100 years.

Loretta Schacht was born Jan. 1, 1917, in Lester and shared her childhood with 10 siblings. Her earliest memories include dancing, singing and music shared in her family’s home. “Dad always played songs for us kids to dance to,” Loretta recalled. Those moments even led to her nickname, Bubbles. “Dad played an old song called ‘Forever Blowing Bubbles’ on the violin and I would sing it so he started calling me Bubbles and it stuck,” she said. Over the years, her brothers continued to call her Bubbles or Bubs, a name she’s still remembered by.

Loretta attended country school in Lester for a majority of her grade school years. Her family also lived at Tipton, Iowa, where her father was able to find work for a time during the Great Depression. “We walked two miles to school there but we cut across the pasture because it was so dang far and the hills went like that,” Loretta recounted, gesturing in an up and down motion. “And some days I had to pull my brother Punk (Don); he was sometimes too lazy to walk.” Loretta finished eighth grade when the family moved to Alvord and attended high school there, eventually becoming the first one in her family to graduate high school. She was also named valedictorian of her class.

As was typical, Loretta went to work for area women on the farm after high school. “Whatever you had to do, you did,” she said, describing the various responsibilities her job called for. “I can remember carrying wash water all over the place.”

Loretta married Richard Schlumbohm Aug. 5, 1936, whom she met when “his brother and sister went to school with me.” The couple had two children, Jackie in 1939 and Mary in 1944. The family made their home in Alvord where Richard worked for local farmers before buying a corn sheller and going into business himself. “I took care of the telephone and he did the work,” said Loretta. Together, Loretta said she and Richard enjoyed dancing and fishing and loved baseball. “We were Minnesota Twins fans once there were Twins but before that it was the St. Louis Cardinals,” she said of her favorite team. When asked about the biggest fish she ever caught, Loretta explained it was a walleye but, as is typical of fish tales, couldn’t say exactly how big it was. The couple frequently attended dances in Lester where they danced to Lawrence Welk.

While raising her family, Loretta enjoyed baking, tending to her garden, crocheting, sewing and doing hair. Her crooked, bent and wrinkled fingers tell the stories behind those memories. “She made all the grandkids an afghan,” said daughter Jackie. “I can’t crochet anymore though,” Loretta added. “She made the last ones since she’s been here and she made them by feel because she’s got macular degeneration,” explained daughter Mary. A cookbook containing her recipes and Mary’s and Jackie’s favorite recipes was made for each of the grandkids as well. “They all have her recipes but she made peanut cookies that no one can make. They just don’t turn out like hers,” said Mary.

Loretta and her daughters also canned all the produce from her garden over the years. “I grew everything you could think of –— potatoes, carrots, beans,” said Loretta. “And we canned everything you could think of,” said Mary. “She even made her own soup mix.”

On Saturdays, Loretta fixed the hair of local women in her home. “That just came naturally. They would come to my house and have me pin curls then they’d go home, let it dry and come back and I’d comb it. I did a lot of hair,” she explained. Generally Loretta said she was paid aquarter but sometimes “if it were a little richer farmer why then I’d get 50 cents.” She said she saved that money and used it to buy material to make dresses for her daughters. “She made all our clothes, even my wedding dress,” said Jackie.

Over the years, Loretta also enjoyed writing poetry (she won several county contests) and bowling, including on a team with Jackie. She taught Sunday school at the Lutheran Church in Alvord for years and was involved in several women’s groups and PTA throughout the years.

Loretta became a resident at Lyon Specialty Care only after falling and breaking her hip. “She came here for rehab then went back home but fell and broke her shoulder and came back here and has been here ever since, probably about two or three years,” explained Jackie. “But before that, she lived at home and still took care of everything,” said Mary. “She did her own cooking,” said Jackie. “She baked bread all the time,” said Mary. “I did whatever I could — the garden, mowing lawn,” said Loretta.

But what she enjoyed most was raising her kids and loving her grandkids. Loretta is grandma to nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren. “All from just two girls. We tell her that all the time,” said Mary.

Loretta has several memories of times spent with her grandchildren and lessons taught. “She taught all of them to drink tea,” said Mary. Although Loretta was not a fan of tea, she felt it was important to teach the youngsters how to drink the beverage. She also taught them how to play cards. “The grandkids would go to her house on Saturdays to play cards. She taught them how to play Gin,” explained Mary.

While she enjoyed close relationships with all her grandchildren, she babysat some of them, spending more time with them. “I remember a time with Shelly and Beth (Jackie’s daughters),” Loretta started another memory. “They were playing on the Catholic (Church) lot and Beth decided to go home. She would’ve been about 13 and Shelly was close to 4. Beth started out, Shelly came along behind Beth and Beth was going too fast to suit her so she called, ‘Wait for me Buffy. Wait for me Buffy.’ All the way down the block. I just sat back on the porch and watched.”

And what does this “common ol’ lady” attribute her longevity to? “I never did anything special,” Loretta replied.