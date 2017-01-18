Chamber year in review

Every year, the Rock Rapids Chamber of Commerce plans, oversees and supports several activities and events within the community. And each year, after the start of the new year, Chamber director Angie Jager, now in her 10th year, provides an update and highlights of the previous year.

The Chamber’s annual meeting was conducted Friday, Jan. 13. Chamber members also elected Julie Timmerman to the Chamber board during the meeting.

During her annual update, Jager told the crowd that one new business, Farm Girl Kustoms, came to main street Rock Rapids in 2016, and four businesses — De Noble Austin and Company, Home Warranty, Kids Club and Frontier Agency — relocated.

Chamber membership increased in 2016 to include 77 businesses and 98 families/individuals. The amount of Chamber gift certificates issued also continues to climb year over year, according to Jager, who distributed over $50,000 in 2016. “A big chunk of that was purchased by Rock Rapids Utilities as incentives and rebates,” she said. “We appreciate they want to keep money in town.”

Jager recapped a variety of activities and events supported by the Chamber, Rock Rapids recreation department and Retail Trade Committee. In January, the rec department hosted the Northwest Iowa Youth basketball league. Eggs and Issues with Rep. John Wills and Sen. Dave Johnson started and participating businesses hosted winter crazy days.

In February, a valentine basket was given away, Eggs and Issues continued and the Chamber served as the box office for River Valley Players’ musical. Jager also hosted a regional Chamber meeting, attended by 13 area Chamber directors.

Eggs and Issues continued in March, spring open houses drew shoppers to local retailers and the farm and home show was conducted. “We had over 1,000 people easy go through the farm and home show,” said Jager.

An annual event underwent a change in April. The Heritage Days taco supper and pie auction fundraiser was revamped to also include the Heritage Days queen contest and announcement of Citizen of the Year Award. The rec department worked with Central Lyon to host a pitching clinic for youth.

In May, the flowerpots in downtown Rock Rapids and the flowerbed in Island Park received a dose of color when volunteers planted flowers. “Thanks to all those individuals and volunteers who not only help plant the flowers but those who water them too,” said Jager. Little League got underway in late May with 285 youth participating. “That number has been increasing too,” said Jager. A mini grant from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation was used to purchase software to allow parents to complete registrations online instead of paper registrations used in the past. A new Rock Rapids Recreation website was another sign of the times implemented by the Chamber. The website includes rosters and schedules for rec activities such as little league, soccer and “any applicable community activities I could get my hands on the information for,” said Jager. “The website replaced the summer activity guide.” The website uses Google calendar, allowing any changes made to automatically sync to the user’s calendar on their mobile device. “It saves on paper, people can register quicker online and I can update faster,” said Jager. The Mother of the Year, an essay contest sponsored by the Retail Trade Committee, was given to Jill Schlumbohm. Also getting an update in May was the Betterment Council’s can sheds. “The shop class at Central Lyon High School made two new can sheds,” explained Jager. “The old ones were here when I started here and were pretty dilapidated.”

June brought Heritage Days, a full slate of activities and hundreds of visitors to Rock Rapids. “The rain stayed away this year, the sun ended up never coming out and it ended up being a good day,” said Jager. A new event, Thanks with Franks, kicked off Heritage Days. “The Retail Trade Committee sponsored it as a way to thank the community for its support and we ended up serving over 400 people.” The rec department partnered with Central Lyon football to host a football clinic, Father of the Year was awarded to Todd Kelderman and local businesses sponsored summer open houses.

The Farmers’ Market in the Sunshine Foods parking lot was in full swing by July. “Our farmers’ market is small but the vendors are great and people appreciate having it,” said Jager. “People lined up waiting for vendors to open to get items that sold out.” The rec department worked with the Rock River Golf and Country Club to bring an area golf pro for a youth golf clinic.

In August, participating businesses hosted crazy days and the rec department organized soccer for 255 youth and volunteer coaches.

The 2016 United Fund drive kicked off in September; retailers hosted fall open houses; and the rec department sponsored Punt, Pass and Kick, an NFL-sanctioned event that drew 65 kids.

The United Fund drive wrapped up in October with $14,412 raised. The annual Halloween parade downtown drew more than 600 kids. “I honestly don’t know where these kids come from,” exclaimed Jager. The Farmers’ Market also drew to a close; the Chamber again served as the box office for River Valley Players’ tickets and moonlight madness offered deals for shoppers in participating businesses.

A vendor fair in November drew over 30 vendors and a good crowd to Rock Rapids, according to Jager’s report. Local businesses hosted holiday open houses. A new event, Lunch and Learn, gave local citizens an opportunity to utilize their lunch hour to take part in ALICE training, a technique utilized in an active shooter situation. “This is something we maybe will do quarterly,” said Jager. “We’re looking for different ideas of topics that could be offered.”

December’s main attraction was the holiday events sponsored by the Chamber and the Retail Trade Committee. Over 300 people were served during the soup supper, youth enjoyed activities and pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and a good crowd took in the 15 living windows. According to Jager, one of the biggest attractions of the evening was Octane, a 2-year-old camel who was part of the living nativity. “We were excited to be able to bring the camel back this year,” said Jager. “It was really fun. It’s not very often you see a camel downtown.” For the first time in a few years, the evergreen tree by Sunshine was lit with Christmas lights as part of the holiday event. A volleyball clinic, hosted by the rec department in partnership with the Central Lyon High School volleyball program, rounded out activities in 2016.

Looking ahead to 2017, Jager said she “has a gut feeling” that Rock Rapids may be selected as the starting city for the RAGBRAI route. “We apply for it every year,” she explained. The announcement of the 2017 route for the state event is scheduled for this month in Des Moines. “We are sending some people down there for the announcement,” said Jager.