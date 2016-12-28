Central Lyon Robotics Club gears up for league championship

The Central Lyon Robotics Club is gearing up for the league championship meet Jan. 7 in Sioux City. The team has already participated in two league meets, the first Oct. 29 and the second Nov. 19. A third meet was scheduled for Dec. 17 but was cancelled due to snow and extremely cold weather.

Robotics instructor, Bill Allen, who also teaches physics, chemistry and physical science, said his robotics club students are “very close to having a pretty good robot.”

There are 10 students in the robotics club: Mitch Haselhoff, Michael Stillson, Dylan Vanden Top, Ben Van Aartsen, Ian Wells, Taeron Olson, Jaylen Klein, Jacob Van Veldhuizen, Rhiannon Keegan and Carter Sprock.

Allen said that the team has been working hard on its robot since the beginning of the school year. “Robotics is really a twofold process. Obviously we have to build the robot and that takes up a lot of our time. When we start we have to build it so that it fits in an 18 x 18 x 18” box, but the robot can expand from there.”

The robotics club typically spends about 6-8 hours a week working on the robot and attempting to perform tasks in a practice room. “When we get to competitions we want our robot to be able to shoot wiffle balls, to pick up these big, heavy exercise balls, and to push buttons on sensors on the side of the ring to change the color of the beacons, so that’s the kind of stuff that we work on in the practice room because that’s what everyone sees when we’re at a competition,” explained Allen.

The other side of robotics is what First Tech Challenge (FTC) Iowa – which is the statewide robotics program – calls ‘gracious professionalism’. “They don’t want teams competing against each other in a cutthroat way,” said Allen. “So what happens is that four robots compete at a time, and your opponents in one match might end up being your teammates in the next match. So they’re trying to create an atmosphere of good sportsmanship.”

The second part of the twofold process involves the students going through a series of interviews conducted by the judges. Both the interviews and the competition among the robotics teams will take place on the day of the league championship.

“The kids will get asked about fundraising, their business plan, their struggles and their ability to work together as a team,” explained Allen. “So I would say that the interview portion is just as important as building the robot is, because it teaches these kids to prepare for working in a professional environment someday where they’re going to have to get along with other employees.”

Allen said that this year’s group is fairly experiences, as some of the students have been part of the robotics club for three or four years now. “The one downside is when you’ve got an 18 inch robot it’s kind of hard to get more than one or two sets of hands in there to work,” said Allen. “But there’s a programming aspect, too, and so we have some kids that work on that a lot. They’re tasked with trying to get the robot to do things autonomously outside of the driver-controlled format.”

Allen expects that approximately 16-20 teams will participate in the league championship on Jan. 7. “The No. 1 robot team will have a great shot at advancing to the state meet, but the team with the best overall work environment – as determined by the judge interviews – will also have a great chance of moving on to the state meet. So it’s based both on a team’s performance but also on other things that are associated with gracious professionalism.”

Seniors Mitch Haselhoff and Michael Stillson spent time working on the robot on Monday morning, Dec. 19. Haselhoff has been part of the robotics club for all four years of high school, while Stillson has been part of the club for three years.

“I’ve always liked building things so this is kind of right up my alley,” explained Stillson of his decision to join the robotics club. Haselhoff explained that he’s interested in going into engineering and thought that robotics would be something he’d enjoy.

“It’s really fun designing it and working on it and problem-solving, but the end result is probably the most rewarding part,” said Haselhoff.

“When you get to see it work, that’s probably the best moment – when you get to see it actually score the points,” agreed Stillson.

  [Advertisement.]

