Central Lyon fourth graders selected to show artwork in Des Moines

Two Central Lyon fourth graders, Seth Lehman and Quintin Sprock, were selected by the Art Educators of Iowa to show their artwork at the 2017 Youth Art Month show in Des Moines. The month of March is the annual Youth Art Month celebration of young artists across the nation. Selected artwork will be on display March 10-24 at the Rassmussen Center of Grandview University.

Tammy Hoppe, art teacher for grades K-6 at Central Lyon, doesn’t require her students to submit anything to the Youth Art Month competition. “We’re actually working on art for NASA’s dream rocket project, and there were four projects in particular that I thought were really spectacular. So instead of donating them to NASA, the kids agreed to let me enter them in the Youth Art Month competition,” said Hoppe.

She said the process started in January with an entry meeting in Monroe, Iowa, where art educators from all across the state take the entries they want to get into the Youth Art Month show.

Any student in Iowa in grades K-12 can submit art to be judged. A panel consisting of Art Educators of Iowa members judges the art and determines which artwork will go on to be displayed at the Youth Art Month show.

Lehman and Sprock both made drawings using markers, and their art will be on display along with the work of 100-200 other Iowa young artists.

An awards ceremony will be conducted March 25 at the conclusion of the Youth Art Month show. The young artists will be recognized on stage and awarded a participation certificate by the president of Art Educators of Iowa.

“Drawing is pretty fun,” said Lehman while working on another class assignment. Sprock said he was both “excited and nervous” about the ceremony, and Lehman agreed.

Hoppe said it’s up to each student’s family if they’d like to attend the awards ceremony. She estimated there were only 12 to 20 fourth graders from the state who qualified for the Youth Art Month show. “It’s pretty cool that we have two of them right here,” she added.

Hoppe is an Art Educators of Iowa representative for all of northwest Iowa. She said that three other teachers submitted portfolios to her to be taken to Monroe and said that a total of about six to 10 students will represent the northwest part of the state with their artwork.

“It’s really cool and I’m proud of these students,” said Hoppe. She said she’s observed other students asking both Sprock and Lehman for advice when it comes to art assignments. “They realize now that they’re kind of the experts when it comes to some of these things, and so they’re a little more willing to give advice when classmates ask them, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ They have taken a little ownership of this, of having their artwork selected.”