Celebrating 125 years

The Doon Days celebration typically brings community members, families and guests together for an annual gathering with food, fun and a parade. This year’s celebration brought more attention than usual as the community observed 125 years.

Organizers planned several special events in addition to the regular Doon Days schedule of activities. A choice of two 125th celebration quilts was auctioned off Thursday evening with the second quilt raffled. A ferris wheel and helicopter rides were part of the activities’ lineup Saturday. The Doon Women’s Club presented a movie of the Doon Centennial Pageant of 1992 Saturday afternoon and balloons were released to honor veterans and current service members Saturday evening.

